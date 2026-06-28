'It's the race anyone with a three-mile summer jumper wants to win' - Imperial Alex rewards Tom Lacey's faith to claim valuable prize

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Imperial Alex claimed one of the summer's most coveted jumps prizes in gutsy fashion when he fended off a late challenge to win the Summer Cup.

The nine-year-old was sent off at 16-1 to land the feature but Tom Lacey had much more faith than the odds suggested and Imperial Alex duly obliged by keeping on under Stan Sheppard to win by half a length.

"I didn't consider him a forlorn hope by any means at all," Lacey said. "My biggest concern was whether he could hold a position early on but they didn't seem to go that hard and everyone making a mistake in behind him was getting punished as a result of his quick and accurate jumping.

"Stan gave him a great ride. Three out he went for home and we know he stays well. He got a little bit lonely in front but he's game."

The success was a welcome change of fortune in the £75,000 contest for Imperial Alex, who was much more fancied in this race two years ago but finished a distant ninth.

"He was over the top the last time he ran in this race and never went a yard," Lacey said. "I don't know if he was over-girthed down at the start or what, but I came away from that race thinking that wasn't him at all. He never faced the bridle at all.

"It's great to come back and win it as it's a brilliant prize. It's the race anyone with a three-mile summer jumper wants to win."

Ace up the sleeve

Harry Skelton claimed a first winner for Gordon Elliott with the odds-on Flying Ace . The five-year-old had scored twice in Britain under Sean Bowen and continued his winning ways by sealing a hat-trick with ease in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

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