15:45 Ascot
premium

'I'm too happy to cry' - Dettori enjoys the dream ending to a 37-year story

The perfect ending - Frankie Dettori wins the Champion Stakes on King Of Steel
The perfect ending: Frankie Dettori wins the Champion Stakes on King Of SteelCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play8 ran
15:45 Ascot1m 2f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    8King Of Steel
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Via Sistina
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Horizon Dore
    4/1

It was all about him. It has always been all about him. 

This was his day and for so very many years this has been his sport, which makes you wonder how it will manage without him. Now, however, is not the time for soul-searching or angst. The tears Frankie Dettori expected to shed did not come, nor was there any need for them, for this was a celebration, the perfect end to a story that has been famously imperfect but extraordinary. What a way it was to go out.

That last sentence must come with a caveat. This was billed as Dettori's farewell to British racing but it may prove to have been less a goodbye and more an 'arrivederci', whose literal meaning is 'until we meet again'. He still insists his mind is fixed only on a future in the US but the other jockeys in Ascot's weighing room evidently believe he will return. They were due to form a guard of honour prior to Dettori's concluding ride in the Qipco Champion Stakes. The plan was abandoned, reportedly because most of them expect to be competing against him at next year's royal meeting.

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Published on 21 October 2023
icon
