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'I'm surprised but not very surprised' - £1,800 buy from Gordon Elliott obliges at 28-1 on chase debut
- 1st7Button Rock28/1
- 2nd1Wasdell Dundalk6/1
- 3rd4Garde Des Champs9/4
Andrew Hamilton's new recruit Button Rock got off to the perfect start when outrunning his 28-1 odds to win the 2m4f handicap chase.
The six-year-old, who was bought by owner-trainer Hamilton for £1,800 from Gordon Elliott in May, had been disappointing over hurdles, but a switch to fences saw him get off the mark under Derek Fox.
Button Rock was held up in last for much of the contest and still had plenty to do approaching the final fence. However, he quickened smartly after the last to sweep past his rivals to beat Wasdell Dundalk by two and a half lengths.
"I'm surprised, but not very surprised," Hamilton told Racing TV. "He's been working very well at home. We've only had him for a month. We bought him out of Gordon's and he said he's a nice horse but maybe he wants a fence, so that's what we've been working on.
"I told Derek to just get him jumping nicely and take your time, as we haven't had him jumping in a while, and not to hit the front too early. I'm delighted with him. He's a lovely horse, and there will be no rush with him."
Pergamon prevails
After wins at Huntingdon and Ludlow, Pergamon completed a hat-trick at right-handed tracks when winning the 2m handicap hurdle for trainer Jennie Candlish.
The five-year-old made a mistake at the final flight, but that did little to halt his momentum under William Shanahan.
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Published on inReports
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