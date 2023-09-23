'I'm sure there's another big pot in him' - Mars Harper goes from strength to strength for Gordon Elliott

The feature on the final day of the Listowel harvest festival went the way of Gordon Elliott as Mars Harper claimed the Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old got off the mark over fences at the tenth time of asking in a beginners' chase at the Galway festival last month, and he backed that effort up reverting to a handicap here, seemingly having plenty in hand off a mark of 131.

Jack Kennedy settled the 7-2 shot in mid-division before looming up menacingly after the third-last, and despite getting quite low at that fence, he took up the running stylishly on the inside. He got in tight to the final fence, too, but had plenty in reserve to gallop away from Fairyhill Run by four and three-quarter lengths.

Kennedy said: "I was meeting the last wrong and he was backing off it. I didn't want to drill him down to it and then something go wrong, so I was glad nothing flashed past me. He jumped great on the whole but got a bit low at the third-last and was a bit careful at the last two.

"I'm sure there is another good pot in him down the line. I was worried about the ground today as it is very testing, but he went through it fine."

Hero looks High Class

The Willie Mullins-trained High Class Hero took his unbeaten record to three as he justified odds of 8-11 in the 2m4f Allman Contracts Novice Hurdle in impressive style under Paul Townend.

Paddy Power were impressed enough to cut the six-year-old to 20-1 (from 33) for next year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

