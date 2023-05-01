'I'm sure there's more to come' - five-time UK Arabian champion trainer James Owen lands first rules winner

The opening day of the new jumps season could not have gone better for James Owen as Father Of Jazz took the 2m novice hurdle on his stable debut to give the trainer his first winner under rules.

Owen, who was crowned UK Arabian champion trainer five times by the Arabian Racing Organisation, runs a pre-training service in Newmarket and saddled his first runner under rules in December.

"What a lovely way to start the season," said Owen, who also trains a string of point-to-point horses. "It's nice to get the monkey off our back and I'm sure there will be more to come.

"It's great to do it for the Gredleys. They've been very loyal to me in my point-to-pointing and my pre-training as well."

Rated 101 on the Flat, Father Of Jazz made a winning start for Owen under Aidan Coleman, having previously been with Dan Skelton.

"He looked good today," Owen said. "He travelled and jumped well and Aidan really liked him. He's got plenty of class and speed and should be all right going forward."

Owen identified Market Rasen's Summer Plate day on July 22 as a potential target for Father Of Jazz, where he hopes Coleman will be able to maintain his partnership with the six-year-old.

"I knew Aidan from my time at John Ferguson's and he's good friends with Tim Gredley," Owen said. "We'll definitely use Aidan going forward, and use his knowledge and his feedback as he's such a good jockey."

Owen added: "The goal for the season is just to have fun – no numbers."

Season starter

Godot got the better of Denable in the 2m5f handicap hurdle to record back-to-back wins under Stan Sheppard for West Sussex-based trainer Andy Irvine.

"Off to a great start," said Irvine. "This was probably the most competitive race he's run in but he's got his confidence from his last run at Plumpton. We really like him and he looks a chaser for the future."

Magic Mercian

The feature went the way of the Amy Murphy-trained Mercian Prince, who made it six wins from nine starts at the track when landing the 2m2f handicap chase under Jack Quinlan.

