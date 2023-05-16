'I’m still in one piece' - Richie McLernon confirms return to form with 428-1 treble after injury layoff

Richie McLernon was sidelined for the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree’s Grand National meeting but continued his resurgence since his return from injury when combining with Ben Haslam for a 428-1 treble.

McLernon, who broke his leg and suffered a knee injury at Doncaster in January, had ridden three winners since his return last month.

The 36-year-old matched that tally with his only rides at Newcastle courtesy of a quickfire hat-trick initiated by Our Laura B, who struck over the same track and trip as her maiden win in March in the 2m4½f mares’ handicap hurdle.

Success on the JP McManus-owned Marshalled and Thatbeatsbanagher completed a big-priced treble for McLernon, who told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s brilliant.

“Ben has his horses in fantastic form over jumps and on the Flat, so I’m just lucky to be on them.

“I’m still in one piece, that’s the main thing. I’ve nicked a few winners here and there, so I’m really happy. I had great help from my surgeon, Dr Jerry Hill, everyone at Oaksey House, my partner and all the trainers I ride for as well.

“The owners are very supportive and kept in contact, so it all helps keep the morale high."

Chemical Warfare brings up a double for Tommy Dowson in the novice handicap chase at Newcastle on Tuesday Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Dowson double

Tjade Collier enjoyed a career-best campaign with his jumps horses last term and the trainer got on the board with just his second runner this season when Chemical Warfare justified 3-1 favouritism in the 2m½f handicap chase.

Winning rider Tommy Dowson also helped the Phil Kirby-trained Special Rate get off the mark over hurdles in the opening 2m1f novice event.

Dream debut

Aiden Brookes has ridden 33 winners on the Flat and the apprentice struck with his first ride over jumps when taking the first division of the 2m1f handicap hurdle on Micky Hammond's Penpal.

