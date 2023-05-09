'I'm speechless' - Big Rock storms to Prix du Jockey Club favouritism after leaving Chantilly rivals floundering

and Aurelien Lemaitre turned one of the most informative trials for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club into a procession at the start of what could be a huge week in the career of trainer Christopher Head.

On holding ground which had been gradually taking on water since the early hours, the son of Rock Of Gibraltar powered clear of his Prix de Guiche rivals to record a five-length success over Horizon Dore, with the remainder coming in at intervals more associated with Cheltenham than Chantilly.

However compromised his main market rivals may have been by the ground, it was impossible not to be impressed by Big Rock, whose ability to handle the rain-drenched turf was far from guaranteed before this performance.

"The ground was a worry because last time he ran in the very first race of the season at Longchamp and the ground was pretty good," said Head. "We didn't break the [race] record that day for nothing. Today it's pretty heavy and so what he's done is really impressive."

Paddy Power now make Big Rock 7-2 favourite (from 14) for the Jockey Club – a scenario that would have been difficult to envisage when he broke his maiden in all-weather handicap at Chantilly in February on his first start for Head, before rattling off four wins in a row.

The trainer added: "He's a really good horse and he can go in any ground. We don't yet know how far he could go. He wasn't stopping and I think he could go further. I'm speechless.

"He tends to be quite a heavy horse, so you still need to work him quite a lot between races. But he has that kind of cardiovascular capacity that makes it all possible. We haven't found his limits yet. Doing it that easily makes me more confident for the Jockey Club, though we won't be resting on our laurels."

Christopher Head (far right) and Aurelien Lemaitre with Big Rock after the Prix de Guiche. Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Jean-Claude Rouget was one of several trainers left to rue the deteriorating conditions and may be no closer to knowing whether his two runners are serious Jockey Club candidates, with Rajapour in particular barely lifting a leg out when finishing sixth.

Patrice Cottier said of runner-up Horizon Dore: "He has won on heavy ground before but this was really testing. I think we've been beaten by the Jockey Club winner."

Head will hope Big Rock will be, though before that he has the small matter of saddling one of the favourites for the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches in Blue Rose Cen at Longchamp on Sunday.

