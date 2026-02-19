'I’m really pleased to see him back' - Sporting Ace strikes late to deny Sean Bowen win number 200 this season

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With only her second career success, Lily Jones denied Sean Bowen a double century as she got up late to win the 2m7½f handicap chase on Sporting Ace .

Having already ridden a double on the card with wins aboard Secret Des Dieux and Natus Vincere , Bowen was eyeing a treble and his 200th win of the season on Dangerous Touch .

It looked set to be a trademark winning ride from the champion jockey as he galvanised his mount from a long way out to be in contention, but Jones came at the death to go by and win by half a length.

It was a first success for the Neil King-trained Sporting Ace since landing the Surrey National more than a year ago, having been pulled up in that same race on his latest start a month ago.

“I’m really pleased to see him back in winning form,” said King. “His previous runs this season have been very disappointing. We’ve done a couple of different things with him at home, he’s been out with hounds and I think that's really got him enjoying life again.

“Lily has given him a lovely ride and I thought she was the right kind of pilot for this type of horse, and taking off 7lb in ground like this is never a bad thing. She’s good value and a very good horsewoman.”

Victory for Voudras

A first start in Britain for Kom Tu Voudras proved a winning one as she took the 2m4½f maiden hurdle for Faye Bramley.

JP McManus’s six-year-old was moved from Willie Mullins, for whom she was pulled up in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle last spring, and she made a winning stable debut here under Harry Cobden.

