Reportstoday
16:36 Huntingdon

'I’m really pleased to see him back' - Sporting Ace strikes late to deny Sean Bowen win number 200 this season

Lily Jones and her father Antony after her win
Lily Jones: denied Sean Bowen to record her second career win on Sporting Ace
Play5 ran
16:36 HuntingdonChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m 7½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Sporting Ace
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Dangerous Touch
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Thruthelookinglass
    fav6/5
With only her second career success, Lily Jones denied Sean Bowen a double century as she got up late to win the 2m7½f handicap chase on Sporting Ace.

Having already ridden a double on the card with wins aboard Secret Des Dieux and Natus Vincere, Bowen was eyeing a treble and his 200th win of the season on Dangerous Touch.

It looked set to be a trademark winning ride from the champion jockey as he galvanised his mount from a long way out to be in contention, but Jones came at the death to go by and win by half a length.

It was a first success for the Neil King-trained Sporting Ace since landing the Surrey National more than a year ago, having been pulled up in that same race on his latest start a month ago.

“I’m really pleased to see him back in winning form,” said King. “His previous runs this season have been very disappointing. We’ve done a couple of different things with him at home, he’s been out with hounds and I think that's really got him enjoying life again.

“Lily has given him a lovely ride and I thought she was the right kind of pilot for this type of horse, and taking off 7lb in ground like this is never a bad thing. She’s good value and a very good horsewoman.”

Victory for Voudras

A first start in Britain for Kom Tu Voudras proved a winning one as she took the 2m4½f maiden hurdle for Faye Bramley.

JP McManus’s six-year-old was moved from Willie Mullins, for whom she was pulled up in the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle last spring, and she made a winning stable debut here under Harry Cobden.

