'I'm over the moon for Lucas' - son of Grand National-winning jockey rides first Flat winner in his grandad's colours

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Who Wants Me delivered a memorable success for Lucas Murphy as the amateur celebrated his first Flat winner in the 5f handicap.

Murphy is the son of Grand National-winning jockey Timmy Murphy, while the success carried extra family significance as he wore the colours of his grandfather, Raymond Anderson Green.

The four-year-old filly had gone 15 starts without a win before recording back-to-back victories for trainer Iain Jardine, first over seven furlongs at Carlisle last month before this successful drop to the minimum trip.

Although it was Murphy's first success on the Flat, it was his second winner at Ayr after scoring over jumps in April on Tuppence.

He told Racing TV: "It was very enjoyable and it's my second winner here in my grandad's colours, so I can't complain.

“When it was raining as we arrived today we had big smiles. She settled and travelled well, and that was a big part of it. Grandad's got a lot of memories here and now so have I."

Green added: "I'm delighted and over the moon for Lucas. I was a bit dubious about running her over five furlongs, but Lucas could ride, so I thought, let's go for it."

Bearish strikes

Bearish struck late to land the mile handicap and provide the in-form Ed Dunlop with a fifth winner from his last 12 runners.

Ridden by Clifford Lee for the first time, the three-year-old was making his handicap debut and, after travelling prominently, finished strongly to collar the 100-30 favourite Dwindling Funds and score by a neck.

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