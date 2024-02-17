'I'm obsessed with winning' - Johnny de la Hey is thrilled and emotional after Pic D'Orhy's tour de force

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Winning owners, losing owners and all of them happy owners. If there was a running theme on Betfair Ascot Chase day, that was certainly it.

David Howden, the man whose horse narrowly lost the third race, was overjoyed in defeat. Max McNeill, the man whose horse narrowly won the fourth race, was cock-a-hoop in victory. Andy Edwards, the man most people expected to win the afternoon's showpiece, was not massively bothered about victory or defeat either before or after the race.

As Henry's Friend soaked up acclaim following the Sodexo-backed Reynoldstown Chase, Edwards was on the outside of the winner's circle chatting to a gentleman on the other side of the rail. His friend David Townsend had been in tears following the seven-year-old's success, thrilled not for himself but for the horse's owners, namely his sister and brother-in-law.