JP McManus handicapper 8-1 for Pertemps Final - but sweat on to find out if he makes cut

The JP McManus-owned is no bigger than 8-1 for next month’s Pertemps Final after securing his first win in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Stepping up in trip with a tongue-strap and cheekpieces applied on his first start after wind surgery, the David Pipe-trained six-year-old was steered to a comfortable six-and-a-half length success by Kevin Brogan.

“Obviously, he’d had the wind op and it looks like it had the desired effect,” said Pipe. “The sheepskin sidepieces helped him focus a bit more, he was just looking around a little bit last time.

“The race fell apart a bit and we’ve found ourselves there, but it’s nice as that was his first win over hurdles.”

Thanksforthehelp carried bottom weight when taking what was the final qualifier for the Pertemps Final off a mark of 117 and was halved by Betfair from 16-1 to 8 for the Cheltenham Festival handicap, making him the shortest-priced British-trained runner.

“I’ll see what the McManus team want to do,” Pipe added. "I’m not sure he gets in the race but we’ll see what happens closer to the time.”

Back-to-back

provided trainer Shaun Harris with his first jumps winner of the season at Uttoxeter this month and made it back-to-back wins in the 3m2f handicap chase under Jack Quinlan.

Also following up a victory from last time was Matt Sheppard’s , who backed up last month’s win at Wincanton by landing the feature 2m handicap chase under the trainer's son Stan.

