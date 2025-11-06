'I'm not a fan of summer jumps, so we'll kick on now' - Chris Grant off the mark for season

Chris Grant is hoping to make the winter count after he landed his first winner of the jumps season with Avalon Beach in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

This six-year-old was beaten on his first two tries for Grant but got off the mark with a three-and-a-half-length triumph, which ended a 41-run and 240-day drought for the trainer. His last winner before this was in March.

"It's great to get one on the board," Grant said. "We're a small yard, but we're tipping away all right. We wouldn't have much over the summer usually and I'm a bit old-school. I'm not a fan of the summer jumps, so hopefully we'll kick on with a few more winners now."

Grant already has eyes on next season for Avalon Beach, who had the 4-9 favourite Swingingonthesteel behind him in fourth.

The trainer said: "He looks every inch a chaser in the making. It was his third run for us and all he's kept on doing is improving. He'll make a good chaser next season but he'll give us some good fun over hurdles first."

Winning rider Danny McMenamin doubled up on Fat Harry for Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

Much a shock

El Muchacho , who was beaten a combined 114 lengths on his previous two starts, bounced back to his best with a 33-1 shock in the 2m5f handicap chase.

In-form claimer

Conditional jockey Freddie Keighley took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 30 per cent with victory on 2-9 favourite Absolutely Doyen in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

