Reportstoday
16:02 Lingfield

'I'm lucky I get to steer him' - Major Fortune makes it five wins on the bounce for Dan Skelton

Major Fortune (left): made it five wins on the bounce at Lingfield
Major Fortune (left): completed a five-timer in the 2m6f handicap hurdle at Lingfield on TuesdayCredit: Mark Cranham
Play6 ran
16:02 Lingfield2m 7f Hurdle, Handicap
Distance: 2m 7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Major Fortune
    fav5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Lucky So And So
    25/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Hill Of Tara
    9/2

Harry Skelton couldn't have had an easier day at the office as his two mounts won with the minimum of fuss to give him and brother Dan a double at Lingfield's last jumps meeting of the season.

Skelton kept things simple aboard odds-on favourite Home Free in the 2m maiden hurdle, making all and merely having to shake him up after the second-last to score by 14 lengths.

The jockey changed tack in the 2m7f handicap hurdle and held Major Fortune up, but he sauntered through the field and eased his mount into a comfortable lead without coming off the bridle to land a five-timer.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, the winning jockey said of Major Fortune: "He's just thriving. Where his ceiling is, I just don't know. Not many win five on the bounce, it takes some doing. The guys have been real patient with him and I must say my brother has done a good job with him. He's placed him really well and I'm lucky that I get to steer him."

Legend leaves it late

A late flourish from Hunter Legend saw him get up in the final strides to record a first victory in the 2m6f handicap chase.

Mister Murchan, seeking his first win in over three years, led after the last and looked the most likely winner, but Charlie Deutsch kept asking Hunter Legend after the last and he picked up well to win by a neck.

Bowen double

Title-chasing Sean Bowen picked up a valuable double with victory in the opening 2m3½f handicap hurdle aboard Ito Ditto and the closing 2m handicap hurdle on odds-on favourite Pickanumber.

Harry WilsonReporter

Published on 5 March 2024inReports

Last updated 19:09, 5 March 2024

iconCopy
