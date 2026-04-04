'I'm just so relieved and I've had so many nice messages already' - trainer celebrates first winner since 2024

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Louise Allan celebrated her first winner since 2024 when Different Drum beat a victorious path from the last to score under Jamie Hamilton.

The Newmarket-based trainer has just five horses at her dual-purpose operation at a former equine vet's premises and was having her first success since Different Drum struck on the all-weather at Newcastle more than 18 months ago.

Always just off the pace, her 3-1 chance finished off strongly from the last in division two of the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle to account for favourite Out On Her Own.

Allan said: "I'm just so relieved to have a winner. It's been a while and I've had so many nice messages already. We knew he would handle the track as he finished second in a ladies' race here on the Flat last year.

"We only have five in training at the moment and two of those are stores."

Big upset

Dream On Mick on his way to winning the maiden hurdle Credit: John Grossick

Dream On Mick overcame 2-13 favourite Tap Tap Shamie to land the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

Winning jockey Joe Williamson was sporting the colours of his Harrogate-based sponsors Hall & Sykes Insurance Brokers on the 7-1 chance, who is trained by his mentor Phil Kirby.

The finish was a battle of the former point-to-pointers with Dream On Mick, who cost £42,000 in January, overcoming £48,000 purchase Tap Tap Shamie on the run-in.

Three and easy

Local trainer Nicky Richards enjoyed a good afternoon with a treble, highlighted by the success of Jupiter Des Mottes in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Available at 5-2 in the morning, the former Lucinda Russell trainee was sent off the 6-4 market leader before scoring tidily from outsider Maura Jeanne under Danny McMenamin.

That pair were also responsible for 10-11 favourite Jamesieconn in the 3m½f handicap chase, after Richards had teamed up with Sean Quinlan for Big Zouk's success in the 3m½f novice handicap chase.

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