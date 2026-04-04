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Reportsyesterday
14:57 Carlisle

'I'm just so relieved and I've had so many nice messages already' - trainer celebrates first winner since 2024

DIFFERENT DRUM Ridden by Jamie Hamilton (Red & Black) wins at Carlisle 4/4/26 Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography
Different Drum (left) strikes at CarlisleCredit: John Grossick
Play8 ran
14:57 CarlisleHurdle Turf, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 3½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Different Drum
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Out On Her Own
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Knockeranna Rose
    5/1
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Louise Allan celebrated her first winner since 2024 when Different Drum beat a victorious path from the last to score under Jamie Hamilton.

The Newmarket-based trainer has just five horses at her dual-purpose operation at a former equine vet's premises and was having her first success since Different Drum struck on the all-weather at Newcastle more than 18 months ago.

Always just off the pace, her 3-1 chance finished off strongly from the last in division two of the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle to account for favourite Out On Her Own.

Allan said: "I'm just so relieved to have a winner. It's been a while and I've had so many nice messages already. We knew he would handle the track as he finished second in a ladies' race here on the Flat last year.

"We only have five in training at the moment and two of those are stores."

Big upset

DREAM ON MICK Ridden by Joe Williamson wins at Carlisle 4/4/26 Photograph by Grossick Racing Photography
Dream On Mick on his way to winning the maiden hurdleCredit: John Grossick

Dream On Mick overcame 2-13 favourite Tap Tap Shamie to land the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.

Winning jockey Joe Williamson was sporting the colours of his Harrogate-based sponsors Hall & Sykes Insurance Brokers on the 7-1 chance, who is trained by his mentor Phil Kirby.

The finish was a battle of the former point-to-pointers with Dream On Mick, who cost £42,000 in January, overcoming £48,000 purchase Tap Tap Shamie on the run-in.

Three and easy

Local trainer Nicky Richards enjoyed a good afternoon with a treble, highlighted by the success of  Jupiter Des Mottes in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Available at 5-2 in the morning, the former Lucinda Russell trainee was sent off the 6-4 market leader before scoring tidily from outsider Maura Jeanne under Danny McMenamin.

That pair were also responsible for 10-11 favourite Jamesieconn in the 3m½f handicap chase, after Richards had teamed up with Sean Quinlan for Big Zouk's success in the 3m½f novice handicap chase. 

Read more:

'The surgeon said he was within less than a millimetre of dying' - Clifford Lee marks miracle comeback with a winner 

Nicky Henderson considering pitting Jonbon against stablemate Jango Baie as he ponders Aintree Grade 1 options 

‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’ 

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Newmarket correspondent

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14:57 CarlislePlay
Ladies Night 4th July Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (Div II)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Different Drum
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Out On Her Own
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Knockeranna Rose
    5/1
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