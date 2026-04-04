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'I'm just so relieved and I've had so many nice messages already' - trainer celebrates first winner since 2024
- 1st5Different Drum3/1
- 2nd8Out On Her Ownfav9/4
- 3rd6Knockeranna Rose5/1
Louise Allan celebrated her first winner since 2024 when Different Drum beat a victorious path from the last to score under Jamie Hamilton.
The Newmarket-based trainer has just five horses at her dual-purpose operation at a former equine vet's premises and was having her first success since Different Drum struck on the all-weather at Newcastle more than 18 months ago.
Always just off the pace, her 3-1 chance finished off strongly from the last in division two of the 2m3½f novice handicap hurdle to account for favourite Out On Her Own.
Allan said: "I'm just so relieved to have a winner. It's been a while and I've had so many nice messages already. We knew he would handle the track as he finished second in a ladies' race here on the Flat last year.
"We only have five in training at the moment and two of those are stores."
Big upset
Dream On Mick overcame 2-13 favourite Tap Tap Shamie to land the 2m3½f maiden hurdle.
Winning jockey Joe Williamson was sporting the colours of his Harrogate-based sponsors Hall & Sykes Insurance Brokers on the 7-1 chance, who is trained by his mentor Phil Kirby.
The finish was a battle of the former point-to-pointers with Dream On Mick, who cost £42,000 in January, overcoming £48,000 purchase Tap Tap Shamie on the run-in.
Three and easy
Local trainer Nicky Richards enjoyed a good afternoon with a treble, highlighted by the success of Jupiter Des Mottes in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.
Available at 5-2 in the morning, the former Lucinda Russell trainee was sent off the 6-4 market leader before scoring tidily from outsider Maura Jeanne under Danny McMenamin.
That pair were also responsible for 10-11 favourite Jamesieconn in the 3m½f handicap chase, after Richards had teamed up with Sean Quinlan for Big Zouk's success in the 3m½f novice handicap chase.
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