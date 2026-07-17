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Reportstoday
16:10 Newbury

'I'm just living the dream' - owner delighted as promising juvenile slashed for York contest after bringing up hat-trick

Connor Beasley riding Arapaho Gold to win The Apple Print & Creative Rose Bowl Stakes
Arapaho Gold narrowly scores under Connor BeasleyCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play10 ran
16:10 NewburyFlat Turf, Listed
Distance: 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Arapaho Gold
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Nabati
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Agamemnon
    16/1
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Arapaho Gold enhanced his Gimcrack Stakes credentials when completing a hat-trick in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes before being cut for next month's Group 2.

The Michael Dods-trained son of Bayside Boy stepped up in class after winning his first two starts at Thirsk in maiden and novice company, but proved equal to the task by getting the better of Godolphin's 850,000gns purchase Nabati by a neck.

Paddy Power reacted by making Arapaho Gold the new 5-1 second favourite (from 12) for the Gimcrack at York's Ebor festival.

The Knavesmire would be a fitting destination for joint-owner Doug Graham, who enjoyed notable success there with Dakota Gold.

Graham told Sky Sports Racing: "I always wanted a horse good enough to run at York and Dakota Gold won there six times, so that was just out of this world. I thought I'd got a horse in a million at our level of racing.

"Then Commanche Falls came along and I thought I'd pack in racing while I was at the top. Then this guy comes along. Today was a big test for him and he's passed it with flying colours. We didn't really know what to expect, but I'm just living the dream."

Connor Beasley has been on board for all three of Arapaho Gold’s wins and said: “He's a horse we've always liked. I think he's only going to get better after this because he's learned plenty today. I really like him and hopefully he can continue on that upward curve."

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien 'not sure' Amelia Earhart can beat Thundering On in Irish Oaks - but hopes new headgear will close the gap from Epsom 

Weights, draw data and where the value lies - Robbie Wilders answers six key questions on the Super Sprint 

Are we set for another upset in one of the toughest betting races of the year?   

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16:10 NewburyPlay
Apple Print & Creative Rose Bowl Stakes (Listed Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Arapaho Gold
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Nabati
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Agamemnon
    16/1
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