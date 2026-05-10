Paddy Twomey continues remarkable run of form with two stakes successes on the card

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Paddy Twomey is in flying form and took his tally to nine wins from his last 11 runners with a Listed and Group 3 success on the card.

A rare winner over hurdles at Cork for the Tipperary trainer signalled to punters that Twomey was still flying, and they sent off City Of Memphis a well-supported 7-4 favourite for the Group 3 Mutamakina Stakes.

The four-year-old Sioux Nation filly was having just her fourth start and gaining a third victory in pulling nicely clear of the field here.

A winning debutante last season before finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, City Of Memphis was not seen again until making a winning return to action at Gowran last month.

“She’s a very good filly,” said Twomey. “We haven’t raced her much and I’m hoping we can make up for lost time."

Next up for Twomey was Catalina Delcarpio in the Listed Amethyst Stakes.

An easy debut winner last season, the Lope De Vega filly had run a good race when third over a mile and a half in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot on her final start last season, but was underwhelming when fourth in the Park Express Stakes on her return at the Curragh last month.

However, she left that form behind when powering clear in the final stages of this contest to run out a comfortable winner.

“She had a setback after Ascot so was just ready to start back when she ran in the Park Express,” said Twomey.

“I think she can step up to ten furlongs no problem, but she has the pace for a mile. Her new connections were keen that we would win a Listed before we would step up the grades and she has done that today.”

O’Brien treble

Joseph O’Brien added to his Derby Trial success with two maiden wins on the card, beginning with Cannes in the 1m4f maiden.

The €500,000 yearling purchase and Derby entry won readily at the third time of asking at odds of 4-5.

O’Brien said: “He’s a nicely bred horse and won really well. Hopefully the best is yet to come.”

Johanna Walsh was even more impressive when winning the 1m2f fillies’ maiden. She powered clear of the field to complete the treble for O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle.

“I thought she won impressively and you’d imagine she’s heading for a stakes race,” said O’Brien.

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