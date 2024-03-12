'I'm having vodka tonight!' - a vital member of Team Mullins savours an unforgettable festival afternoon
It was Ireland's opening day, and more specifically a day that belonged to Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, but as State Man walked into the sport's most coveted winner's enclosure, he had at his side a beaming lady from Devon who exemplified the wonderful bond between racehorses and their grooms.
Rachel Robins left England for Ireland nine years ago. She now sounds Irish and, when carrying a green, white and orange flag as she walked proudly alongside the Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, she looked Irish. She also looked overjoyed, having enjoyed an afternoon of epic proportions, one on which the two horses in her care at Closutton gave her an unforgettable Cheltenham Festival double.
For Robins, it was a magnificent day, as it was for Kim Bailey and David Bass, the odd couple of jump racing who combined for a success that put smiles on the faces of folk made happy simply by the happiness of others. That's what can happen here. It is a place that has the capacity to make life seem better. It is also a place that can deal the cruellest of blows, often at almost exactly the same time.
Published on 12 March 2024inReports
Last updated 19:00, 12 March 2024
- Willie Mullins: 'Every year I'm always worried that it won't happen, but this year I knew it would'
- Cheltenham crowd shrugs off wintry weather to roar its approval for a Rachael Blackmore winner
- National Hunt Chase: 'He's a class animal' - Corbetts Cross puts last year's pain behind him with emphatic success
- Sedgefield: 'I have a great team behind me' - Richie McLernon sets best seasonal haul with success on Tedtwo
- Boodles: 'Luckily we decided to run' - gamble pays off as 9-1 Lark In The Mornin delivers for Joseph O'Brien and JJ Slevin
