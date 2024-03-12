Racing Post logo
Reports
premium

'I'm having vodka tonight!' - a vital member of Team Mullins savours an unforgettable festival afternoon

Rachel Robins kisses State Man on the head following his Champion Hurdle triumph
Rachel Robins kisses State Man on the head following his Champion Hurdle triumphCredit: Michael Steele

It was Ireland's opening day, and more specifically a day that belonged to Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, but as State Man walked into the sport's most coveted winner's enclosure, he had at his side a beaming lady from Devon who exemplified the wonderful bond between racehorses and their grooms.

Rachel Robins left England for Ireland nine years ago. She now sounds Irish and, when carrying a green, white and orange flag as she walked proudly alongside the Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, she looked Irish. She also looked overjoyed, having enjoyed an afternoon of epic proportions, one on which the two horses in her care at Closutton gave her an unforgettable Cheltenham Festival double.

For Robins, it was a magnificent day, as it was for Kim Bailey and David Bass, the odd couple of jump racing who combined for a success that put smiles on the faces of folk made happy simply by the happiness of others. That's what can happen here. It is a place that has the capacity to make life seem better. It is also a place that can deal the cruellest of blows, often at almost exactly the same time.

Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 12 March 2024inReports

Last updated 19:00, 12 March 2024

