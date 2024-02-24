'I’m gutted but Sir Alex is one of my heroes' - Graeme McDowell conflicted as sporting titans clash at Kempton

The late withdrawal of the well-fancied Largy Poet, the eighth non-runner in ITV's opening race at Kempton, was an ominous start for a fixture that has proved a little tougher to sell than in years gone by, given its status as a day of significant Cheltenham Festival trials has sadly slipped away.

However, there was still more than enough to engage a terrestrial audience and a few hours before the first, in one of the big, high-tech ITV trucks stationed in the car park, a small army of people was hard at work in the gallery deciding how to bring the racing to life.

A running order, timed to the second, had long since been studied and Adele Mulrennan appeared on one of the many TV screens pre-recording a segment for the show.