'I’m gutted but Sir Alex is one of my heroes' - Graeme McDowell conflicted as sporting titans clash at Kempton
The late withdrawal of the well-fancied Largy Poet, the eighth non-runner in ITV's opening race at Kempton, was an ominous start for a fixture that has proved a little tougher to sell than in years gone by, given its status as a day of significant Cheltenham Festival trials has sadly slipped away.
However, there was still more than enough to engage a terrestrial audience and a few hours before the first, in one of the big, high-tech ITV trucks stationed in the car park, a small army of people was hard at work in the gallery deciding how to bring the racing to life.
A running order, timed to the second, had long since been studied and Adele Mulrennan appeared on one of the many TV screens pre-recording a segment for the show.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 February 2024inReports
Last updated 18:57, 24 February 2024
- Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
- Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
- Southwell: Military Order roars back to best to see off Lord North in the Winter Derby
- Fairyhouse: 'There's a good chance he'll come back here Easter Monday' - Tom Gibney eyes Irish National for impressive Intense Raffles
- Chepstow: remarkable ratings riser Classic Concorde wins again for grandfather and grandson team
- Saudi Cup: 'I'm about to cry - it's amazing' - Senor Buscador flies home from the rear to land world's richest race for US trainer
- Riyadh: 'It was fantastic' - more Middle East millions for Sir Alex Ferguson as Spirit Dancer strikes in Neom Turf Cup
- Southwell: Military Order roars back to best to see off Lord North in the Winter Derby
- Fairyhouse: 'There's a good chance he'll come back here Easter Monday' - Tom Gibney eyes Irish National for impressive Intense Raffles
- Chepstow: remarkable ratings riser Classic Concorde wins again for grandfather and grandson team