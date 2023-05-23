'I'm going to give it a good kick in the summer' - Harry Cobden eyeing fast start to jockeys' championship

Harry Cobden moved on to five winners for the new campaign and admitted he is already on a mission to become champion jockey this season if things pan out.

After partnering 2-1 favourite Sisterandbrother to victory for trainer Milton Harris in the 2m maiden hurdle, the rider set out his plans for a title challenge and is undeterred by the prospect of getting the better of Brian Hughes, who is already into double-figures in his quest to win a fourth jockeys' title.

Cobden said: "I'm going to give it a good kick in the summer and if I'm 40 winners or less behind Brian Hughes come October 1 I'll be going for the title.

"I have some nice horses to ride through the summer and plenty of people backing me so we'll have to see how it goes. The summer is long and hopefully I'll have plenty of opportunities to ride nice winners. If it doesn't come off I will hopefully have some nice horses to ride through the winter."

Horror fall

Fergal O'Brien and Paddy Brennan are the leading combination for the track's 2022-23 season, which ends on Monday, and Call Me Tara was favourite to add to their tally in the opening 2m½f novice handicap chase.

The 2022-23 leaderboard at Huntingdon

However, the six-year-old took a horror fall when looking booked for second, taking such a chunk out of the fence that it had to be omitted for the rest of the afternoon with horse and rider receiving a round of applause after emerging unscathed.

After Call Me Tara's exit, the Alan King-trained Madiba Passion was left clear to score by 37 lengths from Magistrato, who threw his race away at the start after proving reluctant to race.

King's assistant Robin Smith said: "That was an eventful race to say the least, but it's nice he could get his head in front as he's been chinned a couple of times."

Gamble landed

Anyone who joined in the gamble on the Gary Moore-trained Symphorine in the run up to racing never had a moment's worry as the grey strolled home in the 2m mares' handicap hurdle.

Symphorine and Jamie Moore return after landing a gamble

The five-year-old, who was backed from 8-1 into 2-1 favourite, was making amends for a poor run last time when scoring easily under Jamie Moore.

The jockey said: "She's a bit in and out, but it was straightforward there. I'm delighted for owners Jerry Hinds and Ashley Head, who are great supporters of our yard. "

Shadow role

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan was being shadowed by trainee clerk Sophie Green, who is currently understudy to Paul Barker at Doncaster.

She said: "I've come to learn from the master, who used to look after Doncaster himself before my time. The ground walks very well and is in good nick for the second last meeting of the season here."

