'I'm a National winner now' - Coral Trophy hero Ben Godfrey on a roll with Stellar Stream

Big-race wins are like London buses for Ben Godfrey as just four days after claiming his most high-profile victory in the Coral Trophy, the conditional rider added the North Wales National to his gains.

Godfrey's positive approach on Stellar Stream in the second running of the Broughton Hall Estates-sponsored contest, which was salvaged from the track's lost meeting on February 9, was rewarded when the 9-2 shot held off Duke Of Deception by a length.

The 23-year-old jockey, who won Saturday's £150,000 Coral Trophy at Kempton on Forward Plan for his boss Anthony Honeyball, teamed up with another of his main backers in Kayley Woollacott in the 3m5½f contest.

"I'm a National winner now, so I'll add that one to the list," he said. "It was an unbelievable day on Saturday and it's nice to keep the ball rolling. My brother informed me that on Saturday I was on the cold jockeys' list, so it's amazing how a few days can change it.

"This horse has been running a few nice races over fences this season, but has just struggled to travel through his races, so we've tried the cheekpieces. He's been brilliant for his owners and it's nice to win a nice pot on him."

Stellar Stream's win was even more fervently celebrated by owner Jane Slough, who reached international level as an event rider.

"I've had him since he was a foal and he's my first racehorse, and I had a little cry as I'm so proud of him," she said. "He's such a big horse we've had to wait for him to grow into himself, but he's just so tough."

Bright prospect

Mr Bramley made a successful hurdling debut in the manner of a promising type to leave trainer Jedd O'Keeffe excited about his future.

The strapping six-year-old, who finished second in a bumper at Wetherby 25 days earlier following a year off the track, finished powerfully under Henry Brooke to pull clear of 4-7 favourite Guard The Moon.

O'Keeffe said: "He's a big old-fashioned type who's had plenty of time. He had a minor issue after his second in a bumper last year.

"We knew he jumped very well and I think he's a horse for the future. He'll run once, or maybe twice, more this season and we'll do things slowly and properly with him. He's definitely going the right way and is one we'd be excited about."

Closing in on landmark

Conditional Peter Kavanagh is one shy of a half-century of winners after Yellow Jacket led home topweight Malpas to provide trainer Donald McCain with a one-two in the 2m1½f novice handicap chase.

In testing conditions, the weight difference between the stablemates told as the 100-30 winner, in receipt of nearly two stone from the runner-up, kept on to score by half a length.

McCain said: "The weight has obviously made the difference. It was quicker ground at Market Rasen last time and he loves heavy ground. Malpas was going the wrong way and it's nice to get him back on track."

Sign up to receive The Ante-Postman , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.