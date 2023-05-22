'I’m a bit annoyed we haven’t put him in the Two Year Old Trophy' - trainer enjoys first juvenile success

Seb Spencer enjoyed his first two-year-old winner as a trainer when Arc Shadowfax built on last month’s debut fourth at Thirsk to take the first division of the 6f maiden.

The son of Harry Angel, who cost Middlesbrough football club sponsor Michael Marsh 12,000gns a yearling, relished the extra furlong to score under Dale Swift.

“The Thirsk run wasn’t too bad,” said Spencer. “He finished fourth behind Richard Fahey’s horse [Bombay Bazaar] who went and won by four lengths at Beverley, so the form was there.

“We thought he was a nice horse but the step up in trip is what he needed and he’s done it easy enough.

“Michael Marsh is local to Redcar so it’s good to get a winner for him. He’s put quite a lot of money into the yard – he’s bought four yearlings – so it’s good he’s got some sort of success.”

The Malton-based Spencer began training in 2018 when taking over the licence from grandfather Neville Bycroft, who saddled Danum Dancer to win Redcar’s Two Year Old Trophy in 2006.

Arc Shadowfax is not entered in that £150,000 Listed contest with Spencer adding: “You’d like to think he’d win one more. I’m a bit annoyed we haven’t put him in the Two Year Old Trophy."

Promising colt

One horse who is entered in Redcar’s flagship event of the season in October is Archie Watson’s Chaturanga, who made a winning debut in the second division of the 6f maiden.

Hollie Doyle helped the Hambleton Racing-owned colt justify 5-4 favouritism by seven and a half lengths.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.