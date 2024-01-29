Ilovethenightlife steps out in style to book Haydock date and keep Joe Tizzard on a roll

Two days after landing the Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham with Elixir De Nutz, Joe Tizzard was again in the winner's enclosure with Ilovethenightlife , who justified market confidence under Brendan Powell in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle.

The talented mare was backed into 7-2 (from 5) before sweeping around the home turn to go clear of favourite Doughmore Bay.

The seven-runner contest was also a qualifier for the Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final, which is staged at Haydock on March 30. The daughter of Walk In The Park was making her first start outside female-only company to register her fourth win and her first of the season.

Tommy rocks on

Trainer Andy Irvine was unsure whether Clondaw Robin would be able to turn last week's course form around with 10-11 favourite Duhallow Tommy in the 2m1f novice handicap chase, but the 11-year-old was about to do so until it all came crashing down at the last.

The front-runner had managed to beat off the attentions of Duhallow Tommy, but jockey Phil Armson asked for a big leap at the last and that proved the pair's downfall, leaving the way clear for Duhallow Tommy to record another victory under useful claimer Ben Bromley.

Winning trainer Toby Lawes is based nearby at Dorking in Surrey and was enhancing his already healthy 21 per cent strike-rate at the track.

Lawes went close to a following up when Sublime Heights finished second in the 3m1½f handicap chase to 5-4 favourite Morfee. Winning rider James Best said: "I had to take a pull on him early doors as I hit the front on him soon enough last time."

