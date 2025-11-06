Il Etait Temps team eyeing Jonbon rematch after grey routs rivals and leads home big-race double for Willie Mullins

Il Etait Temps and Spindleberry both sparkled on their seasonal reappearances at Clonmel, sealing a big-race double for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Five-time Grade 1 winner Il Etait Temps was last seen in the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April, putting in a top-class performance to scoot away from Jonbon despite a year-long absence, and he was the star attraction on the card in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

Mullins has now landed the Grade 2 contest in seven out of the last eight years, including with the likes of Allaho, Douvan and Kemboy.

While he went off a red-hot 2-9 favourite, Il Etait Temps was stepping up to two miles and five furlongs, the longest trip of his 18-race career. However, it made little difference as Townend rode a patient race on the prolific seven-year-old, settling him in third behind stablemate Gentleman De Mee and the front-running Senecia.

He jumped his way into a remote second four out but was cantering alongside Senecia by the turn for home. Two more assured leaps closed out a bloodless 18-length success and his next stop could be a rematch with Jonbon in the Tingle Creek next month.

"He was very settled early, and for a long way I wondered if he was too settled," said Townend. "He took the lead before I wanted to. He woke up and settled it quickly. Down the hill, when he got competitive with the horse in front of him, he knew he was going back racing.

"Willie's plan before he left [for America and Australia] was the Tingle Creek. We always thought an awful lot of him, but he didn't jump hurdles well. He's only a handy horse but jumps fences economically and well. The engine was always there but he'd been hard on himself and it's taken him time to mature, and us time to figure him out."

Another last-time-out Grade 1 winner made a flawless start to the campaign for Closutton as Spindleberry extended her unbeaten record over fences to four when making all in the Listed TA Morris Memorial Mares Chase, defeating Kilbarry Saint by two lengths in what was a straightforward success for the 2-5 favourite.

She was cut into 7-2 co-favourite (from 5-1) by Paddy Power for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Townend said: "She's straightforward and jumps like a buck. It was a brilliant starting point on ground which wasn't bottomless. She was ready to go but will improve from it.

"She's just a very good racehorse and has taken to fences really well."

Elliott and Gigginstown double

Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud combined for a double, landing the opening 2m3½f maiden hurdle with 9-2 chance Kovanis and the concluding 2m½f bumper with 8-15 favourite Panjandrum.

Leopardstown bumper winner Kovanis relished the step up in distance to beat I Am Lorenzo by five lengths under Jack Kennedy, while Harry Swan partnered Panjandrum to a successful debut under rules, the five-year-old showing a resolute attitude to get up to beat Grady Lane by a head.

