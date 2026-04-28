'I thought, 'Wow' as he came up beside Marine Nationale' - Il Etait Temps thrills Mullins and Townend with emphatic Champion Chase double

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Il Etait Temps has frequently been both underestimated and underappreciated, but he is now unbeaten in seven completed starts and starting to look rather unambiguously like a bona fide champion chaser.

In the William Hill Champion Chase, the seventh race of the Punchestown festival, a barnstorming five-length victory over last season's Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Marine Nationale was epitomised by his tenacious style and took Willie Mullins to the summit of the trainers' championship for the first time since he was crowned for a 19th time here a year ago.

Gordon Elliott has played the hare in the intervening 51 weeks, but his €144,010 lead coming into this finale was never going to be enough to see off the Closutton onslaught.

Grade 1 success for Elliott with Western Fold earlier in the card was welcome, but ultimately did nothing to extend the stay. By the time Il Etait Temps had secured Mullins a ninth win in 25 years in this two-mile Grade 1, the axe fell with a €300,000 thud to catapult Mullins more than €50,000 clear.

It will require something special to dethrone the king, and the same is now true of his diminutive grey. Paul Townend vacated the seat on Il Etait Temps five times in six starts in his novice chasing days, and when he made a bombastic belated reappearance at Sandown this time last year by thumping Jonbon. It cost him three Grade 1 wins, but Townend eventually learned his lesson.

Il Etait Temps and Paul Townend soar over the last fence Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He has ridden the eight-year-old in each of his five starts this season and a Clarence House Chase fall, either side of emphatic Tingle Creek and Champion Chase triumphs, has been the only misstep.

In truth, it wasn't all plain sailing here, with a cat-and-mouse early tangle with Majborough and Marine Nationale ending with a mistake at the third fence which cost Townend his position. There were further mistakes at the final two fences, but by then the 8-11 market leader was starting to stamp his authority on proceedings. He might not be the most imposing sort but he is terrier-like in his demeanour.

"He makes up for it in heart," Townend said of his pint-sized partner after winning the race for a sixth time.

"He’s so consistent, the only blip was at Ascot.

“He’s turned up again today, for a horse who doesn’t get the credit he deserves, for the races he’s won and the achievements he’s had.

“We had one scare at the bottom of the hill and I just had to let him warm back into it, but he went down and attacked the next couple of fences. He’s brave as a lion."

Il Etait Temps was emulating Marine Nationale by following up his Champion Chase win in this, a feat also achieved by Energumene in 2022 and 2023. Mullins revealed before the race that this would be Energumene's last hurrah at the age of 12, and he went out on his shield in third, ahead of the disappointing Majborough but 23 lengths behind Marine Nationale.

Of Il Etait Temps, Mullins said: "He is a hell of a horse and when you look at him, he doesn't exactly scream a big chaser to you. He isn't a big horse, but he is strong.

"To do what he did having fallen at Ascot and come back to win at Cheltenham, when Paul was in top-flight jockey mode, was special.

"He has huge reserves as, having made that mistake, I thought, 'Wow' as he came up beside Marine Nationale afterwards at the third-last. Marine Nationale is a fair horse to beat as he has a fair engine."

Il Etait Temps and Marine Nationale parade before the start of the Champion Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This was the third time in three starts during an interrupted campaign that Marine Nationale has been second – to three different horses – but trainer Barry Connell was phlegmatic about the defeat.

"I'm delighted with the run," he said. "He's not had the bounce of the ball this year. All credit to the winner and they pulled a long way clear. On the day, the winner was a worthy winner, no doubt about it."

Not anymore, there isn't.

More reports:

Western Fold gains Grade 1 breakthrough on 14th start over fences in novice chase - and a major international target could be next

'The Arkle is to the forefront of my mind' - Eachtotheirown causes 16-1 shock for Barry Connell in first Grade 1 at Punchestown

'He showed a good bit of class' - Gosdens' runner cut to 20-1 for Derby after impressive trial win

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