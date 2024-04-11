Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
13:45 Aintree

Il Etait Temps sees off Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny to get Willie Mullins off to a flying start at the Grand National meeting

Il Etait Temps: winner of the Manifesto Novices' Chase
Il Etait Temps: winner of the Manifesto Novices' ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play5 ran
13:45 Aintree2m 4f Chase, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Il Etait Temps
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Ginny's Destiny
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Grey Dawning
    fav11/10

Willie Mullins picked up where he left off at Cheltenham when Il Etait Temps got the trainer's Grand National meeting off to a flying start with victory in the Close Brothers Manifesto Novices' Chase.

Mullins had nine winners at last month's festival and served notice of his intent to attack Aintree this year with the well-backed 3-1 winner.

Il Etait Temps, who was third in the Arkle, was stepping up in trip but showed superior speed on ground that did not look as testing as feared.

Harry Cobden set the pace on Turners Novices' Chase runner-up Ginny's Destiny with his Cheltenham conqueror Grey Dawning not far behind.

After taking time for his jumping to click, Il Etait Temps moved from his position in the rear to join the pack at the top of the home straight, travelling powerfully under Paul Townend.

The six-year-old shot clear approaching the last and won going away on the run-in, with Ginny's Destiny (4-1) holding off 11-10 favourite Grey Dawning for third.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 11 April 2024inReports

Last updated 14:07, 11 April 2024

iconCopy
