'If we didn't have a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - Wathnan celebrate 40-minute turnaround in fortunes

Tuesday may have been hard work for the team at Wathnan Racing but, after sending out eight losers on day one of Glorious Goodwood, the tide turned in emphatic style in the space of 40 minutes on Wednesday.

Glorious Goodwood is second only to Royal Ascot in terms of prestige as far as the racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is concerned. There was plenty to smile about for a big Wathnan entourage as Wild Blossom made the breakthrough in the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes before Flora Of Bermuda followed up in the next race on the card, the Group 3 Rolls-Royce Oak Tree Stakes.

"It's been a lovely 40 minutes," said Wathnan's chief scout, Richard Brown. "We knew yesterday that French Master was up against it in the Goodwood Cup, but we wanted to have a crack at them, and Holguin probably ran a career best in the Lennox.

"But yesterday was always going to be a tough day, whereas on paper we had a good chance of today being a good one. It's just nice to get a couple of winners in the bag. I thought if we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week and a double is awesome."

Flora Of Bermuda (left) capped a brilliant day for Wathnan Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Andrew Balding said last week that he has been keen to try Flora Of Bermuda over seven furlongs "for years" and she made no mistake stepping up to that trip for the first time in beating Sayidah Dariyan by a neck, in the process setting up a tilt at the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes on August 22.

"She's a firm favourite of all of ours," said Brown. "She's just so tough — look at her there, ears back, head down — she's a star. We've always talked about seven furlongs, but this is the first time we've tried it and this obviously opens up a lot of opportunities now.

"I've got to talk to everybody but my initial response was the City of York. I think that's the obvious next start and where we're looking at. She's a Group 3 winner under a penalty and can have a go [at a Group 1] now."

The starter reported that Flora Of Bermuda was the subject of a third failure at the start and she will have to pass a stalls test before she runs at York. There was also a setback for her jockey, James Doyle, who was suspended for two days for careless riding.

Tom Marquand and Infraad (yellow) win the Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Drama for Infraad

There was a deal of drama in the opening 1m4f handicap, with a lengthy stewards' inquiry before the placings remained unaltered and 2-1 favourite Infraad was confirmed the winner.

Trained by William Haggas, the three-year-old colt led narrowly approaching the final furlong under Tom Marquand. Hatteen, ridden by Oisin Murphy, mounted a strong challenge, with Marquand's mount edging left and carrying the Andrew Balding-trained runner across the track before holding on by a head.

Murphy told stewards he could not say for certain whether the interference had cost Hatteen the race, and Balding agreed with the decision to leave the result unaltered.

"I don't really feel hard done by," said Balding. "We've come out on the wrong side. I feel there has to be obvious interference and the margins have to be pretty narrow – I don't think there was enough there."

Infraad's victory was the second of the week for the Haggas team, who won the Lennox Stakes with Lake Forest on Tuesday.

French Affair (Billy Loughnane) won the 6f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) 'Unbelievable' ride from Loughnane

After five favourites landed the spoils on day two of Glorious Goodwood, French Affair caused a minor 14-1 upset in the 6f handicap for trainer Jennie Candlish.

The three-year-old was given a fine ride by man-of-the-moment Billy Loughnane, fresh from his Sussex Stakes success aboard Bow Echo. He navigated a tricky passage from the rear of the 26-runner field before getting up close home to win by a neck.

It was a successful stable debut for French Affair, who was previously trained by Richard Hannon and had not visited the winner's enclosure since August 2025.

Alan O'Keeffe, assistant to Candlish, said: "He's always shown a good attitude, but I can't say we know a lot about him. It was touch and go whether we would get in, but we thought the fast-run six furlongs would suit him and Billy gave him a fantastic ride.

"He held him up because you couldn't force him early. He knew he'd come home strong and it was an unbelievable ride. Jockeys riding with confidence is great."

Read more:

'If we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - quickfire double eases the tension for Wathnan

'The future is bright' – Rebecca Menzies unbowed by Molecomb defeat with $350,000 US race on the agenda for Adonius

Brilliant Bow Echo defies tricky passage to keep unbeaten record and emulate Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

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