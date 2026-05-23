'If they'd gone flat out she would have won more easily' - David Menuisier mulls French Classic bid with power-packed Inis Mor

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Inis Mor has always looked a filly who might really fulfil her potential when moved up to middle distances and she took a first step towards confirming those impressions with a narrow defeat of Earth Shot in the Listed Fitzdares Height of Fashion Stakes under Saffie Osborne.

In doing so she opened up a potential bid for Classic glory, not at Epsom but Chantilly in three weeks, with trainer David Menuisier keeping the option of rolling on to the Prix de Diane Longines over 1m2½f on June 14 firmly in mind.

"They went so slow early I was worried they would finish up sprinting, a bit like they did in the 1,000 Guineas," said Menuisier. "That could have found her out because she travels great, but she hasn't always found a lot off the bridle.

"Running over one mile two you can discover new traits and she quickened strongly and held on well to the line, so I'm delighted she showed so much mettle."

On the subject of the Diane, Menuisier added: "It's definitely one of the logical steps and timing-wise it worked well to come here between the Guineas and the Diane.

"I'd be happy to stay over this sort of trip for now, and the Diane would definitely fit in her schedule. Getting big black type was well deserved and that's a relief. The quicker the pace, the better for the filly and I think if they'd gone flat out today, she would have won more easily."

Earth Shot showed grit to go with the dash she displayed at Newmarket at the start of the month and looks capable of making her mark in time, while On Message, who still holds a Betfred Oaks entry, was another who might have preferred a stronger pace but put in good work late on to be a close-up third.

Story shines

Golden Story and Pierre-Louis Jamin (yellow) overcome Del Maro in the Cocked Hat Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Cocked Hat Stakes was also a tight affair inside the final furlong, with Pierre-Louis Jamin just dropping Golden Story 's nose on the line when it mattered after a prolonged battle with Del Maro.

The sole Betfred Derby entry, Saxon Street, finished a length and a quarter away in third.

Sheikh Rashid Dalmook's son of Lope De Vega is now two from three, his only defeat coming at the hands of Constitution River in the Dee Stakes at Chester 16 days earlier.

Ascot aim

Dark Issue earned an opening quote of 16-1 from Paddy Power for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot after pulling five lengths clear of her rivals under a far-from-animated Pat Dobbs in the 6f fillies' maiden.

Dark Issue and Pat Dobbs winning the 6f fillies' maiden at Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sent off an easy-to-back 11-1 chance, the Richard Hannon-trained daughter of Dark Angel belied a lack of racecourse experience when quickly putting daylight between herself and a pair of fillies who had both shown a degree of promise, each having been placed on their debuts.

"We thought she'd go well because she generally works well, although every now and then she chucks in a poor piece of work," said Will Edmeades, racing and bloodstock manager for Dark Issue's owner, Elizabeth Roberts. "I half thought she might win, but not like that, and I gather it was a quick time."

Asked whether Royal Ascot was on the radar, Edmeades added: "I think Mrs Roberts will probably want to go to the Albany, though I think the filly might want seven [furlongs] and those races can blow their brains a bit. But we'll see, and she's obviously quite nice."

Cat gets cream

The Charlie Appleby-trained Catullus could be bound for stakes company after justifying late market support when bettering 16 rivals in the £100,000 7f handicap.

With jockeys spread the length and breadth of Britain and Ireland it was Tom Marquand who donned the Godolphin blue, as Catullus stormed to the front a furlong and a half out and was three and three-quarter lengths clear of Startled at the line.

Catullus was having his first start in a handicap following a promising two-year-old season, which culminated in a fourth-placed effort at Group 3 level, and had been gelded since two runs in conditions races in Dubai at the start of the year.

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