'If he can do half as much as Corach Rambler he'll be alright!' - new recruit records a second win for Adrian Keatley

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Newtown Rambler made it two wins from four starts since joining Adrian Keatley with a convincing front-running victory in the 2m handicap chase.

The seven-year-old boasts an exciting pedigree being a half-brother to the 2023 Grand National winner Corach Rambler and he relished the switch to fences and better ground to score by four and a quarter lengths under Oakley Brown. The horse and rider now boast a perfect two-from-two record.

Newtown Rambler has made a fine impact for Keatley having only left Henry de Bromhead in January. He was beaten on his debut for the team at Musselburgh in February but scored at Warwick on his second start before finding conditions too soft at Ayr's Scottish Grand National meeting.

"He's been excellent," Keatley said. "He's a summer jumper and he's done well, so hopefully he'll keep progressing over the next few months. The guys that owned him in Ireland are still involved and it's great for them.

"If he can do half as much as Corach Rambler he'll be alright! He's a novice for the season so we'll keep switching it up over obstacles and we'll see how we get on with him."

Nino shock

Prince Nino sprung a 66-1 shock in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle under Alan Doyle for trainer Lizzie Quinlan.

The nine-year-old took his course record to three wins on his first start since tailing off in a division of the same race last year.

Richards strikes

Nicky Richards enjoyed a winner with his sole runner at the track when Lowlands made all of the running to land the opening 2m4f mares' maiden hurdle under Danny McMenamin.

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