'I'd say we'll go to the Irish Oaks' - Sparan Nua retains her unbeaten record to have Jim Bolger eyeing Classic success

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Sparan Nua retained her unbeaten record when she made it three from three with a likeable performance that marks her as a danger to all in the upcoming Irish Oaks.

A surprise winner on her debut when successful at Naas at 25-1, the three-year-old followed that with an easy win in a Gowran conditions contest last time.

Sent off the 11-4 favourite for the Group 3 Darley Munster Oaks Stakes , she needed to show battling qualities to come out on top after the top-rated filly in the field, Nyra, got first run up the straight.

Nathan Crosse soon asked for a full effort aboard the Jim Bolger-trained hope, and she responded well to down the leader by half a length.

“She’s still learning,” said Bolger. “She was green enough there still. It’s only her third run. I wasn’t sure where she fitted, so I said, ‘We’ll give her a run and find out'. That’s why she was 25-1 at Naas. She has a good attitude. I’d say we’ll go to the Irish Oaks.”

Eagle swoops

Gleneagle Bay finally came good for trainer Stephen Thorne by landing the €58,900 winner's pot in the 7f Mallow Premier Handicap .

A winner on his debut in March 2024 for Joseph O’Brien, the Gleneagles six-year-old had become somewhat frustrating to follow after he failed to find the winner's enclosure in 14 subsequent starts, despite running well in top handicaps.

But as soon as rider Colin Keane found space entering the final furlong, Gleneagle Bay began to get rolling and he powered to the line to win impressively.

“At long last he's delivered for us,” said Thorne. “He’s been a bridesmaid on several occasions. He’s dropped to a nice mark and we were hopeful he would come alive back on good ground today.”

Fit and fresh

Kendall Roy surprised punters when winning the Listed 5f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Midsummer Sprint Stakes at 28-1, but it didn’t shock his trainer Kate McGivern.

The five-year-old was having his first outing in 115 days, since returning from a three-race campaign in Bahrain, and his trainer explained that freshness was behind his success.

McGivern, who also owns Kendall Roy in a partnership, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant. I was going to run him last week in a handicap, but I thought if I only have one fresh run, I better keep it for this. I fancied him, but they were giving him no squeak at the prices.”

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