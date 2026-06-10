'I'd say she'd love to take the reins!' - Zara Tindall homebred gains back-to-back chase wins for Emma Lavelle

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Owner-breeder Zara Tindall would not have had many moments of concern when A Little Something powered to success in the 2m3½f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old showed plenty of zest and dominated the contest under Ben Jones, building up a clear lead from the second fence and coming home 12 lengths clear of Gore Point. It was a second win for the progressive mare, who broke her maiden at Stratford on her previous start.

Tindall, a member of the royal family with an established background in eventing, bred the Dartmouth mare out of Somethinaboutmolly, meaning she is a half-sister to the useful hurdler and chaser IK Brunel and two other winners.

"A Little Something seems to really love chasing and she's got very sure of herself with her jumping," said trainer Emma Lavelle. "I think going over fences has been the making of her. The trip seems to be right and she loves this better ground, so you'd be hoping there's a bit of improvement to come.

"Hopefully the handicapper won't do anything too ridiculous. There's a race at Stratford in a couple of weeks that's a 0-100 and it's worth a bit more money, and that's been our plan. We'll keep running her until she tells us she needs a break."

On Tindall, she added: "Zara's a massive racing enthusiast, she's involved and we stay in contact a lot. She was on her way to Bramham Horse Trials today and I'd say she'd love to take the reins on A Little Something, especially with how she's jumping now!"

Lavelle is hoping to be represented at Royal Ascot next week with Silver Ghost earmarked to run in the Buckingham Palace Stakes next Thursday.

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