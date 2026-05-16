'I'd say he could be a Royal Ascot type' - day of big clues as Gary Carroll bags treble

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Gary Carroll was in unstoppable form at his local track as he helped himself to a 19-1 treble, kick-started by the smart success of the Royal Ascot-bound Barrow Boy in the opening 6f maiden.

The same maiden worked out spectacularly well last year when Gstaad beat True Love and, while this year’s event might not prove quite so influential, Carroll is convinced Barrow Boy is a ready-made contender for the Windsor Castle Stakes.

"I'd say he could be a Royal Ascot type and the Windsor Castle looks the obvious race for him," Carroll said of Snellen's half-brother, who is trained by Gavin Cromwell. "He was very good and stepped up from his first run and travelled really well.

"It took me a while to hit top gear but when I met the rising ground, I was strong out through the line. He's a nice horse and he's improving, and I think he will step up again."

Carroll went on to land the 5f handicap on 3-1 shot Howd’yadoit , timing his challenge to perfection to narrowly deny the tearaway Eclairage, and he completed the hat-trick in the concluding 1m2f maiden on the 87-rated Genchev .

Both are trained by Ger Lyons, whose stable is starting to come to the boil nicely.

Queen's Vase next up for Limestone

Carmers won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Yeats Stakes last year on the way to Royal Ascot success in the Queen’s Vase and Limestone will bid to do the same double this year after he landed the first leg in the style of a seriously promising stayer.

It looked a hot Listed event on paper and champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle gave Limestone a very shrewd ride, taking a tow into the home straight on the 13-8 favourite, having made much of the early running.

When he asked Limestone to quicken, the response was impressive as he picked up Asakir and won by a length and a quarter.

Joseph O’Brien had no hesitation in nominating the next target for the progressive son of New Bay, who was completing a hat-trick after wins at Listowel and Cork.

"We will have to discuss plans with the ownership, but I would say it's likely he could turn up in the Queen's Vase in Royal Ascot," the winning trainer said.

"It was a great ride from Dylan. He is a progressive horse with a good pedigree and is by a good stallion. We are delighted to have him and today was another step forward from his win the last day at Cork. It always looked like he would get that trip and he has got some nice options ahead."

Santa delivers

Andy Oliver shrewdly sent Santa Bravado into the €50,000 Royal County Handicap on his first step out of maiden company, and what an inspired decision it proved as the 7-1 shot came from last to first under a clever ride by Billy Lee.

Oliver said: "Billy gave him a lovely ride. He just took his time and produced him at the right time. He was getting every yard of the trip, so it looks like we have options, and he handled that bit of ease. We'll see what the handicapper does. He could possibly step up in trip."

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