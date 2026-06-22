'I'd have been annoyed with myself if I'd been beaten' - Only Dream Big claims second win in three days with last-gasp success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Only Dream Big took advantage of a rapid turnaround to strike under a penalty for a second win in the span of three days in the mile handicap.

The Tim Easterby-trained filly was an easy winner on her last start at Redcar on Friday but was forced to work for the win this time around, with rider Jason Hart losing his whip with a furlong to go but still galvanising the three-year-old to victory in the dying strides of the race.

The three-year-old emerged victorious by a nose from Mereside Princess to complete an across-the-card double for Easterby, who also scored at Catterick with Treasure Islands.

"It's not a good ride when you drop your stick, and I'd have been annoyed with myself if I'd been beaten, but luckily I had a willing partner," Hart told Racing TV.

"Fair play to Tim for running her so quickly. She won at Redcar the other day and won very well, and she was going to be well in under a penalty. It was the right move [to come here] and hopefully she can keep progressing."

There was even more success for the Easterby family later on the card when Carolus Magnus , trained by Mick and David Easterby, survived a stewards' inquiry to win the 7f handicap under Billy Garritty.

Supre success

Supremissy claimed a shock 28-1 victory in the 5f handicap when denying hot favourite Wee Mary under Andrew Mullen.

The filly completed a double for Mullen and trainer Iain Jardine after success in the 1m4½f handicap with Gemini Man .

Read more:

George Boughey hopeful Bow Echo's 'best days are still ahead' with star miler on course for Gstaad rematch at Goodwood

Four fixtures cancelled on Wednesday after rare red weather warning for extreme heat

Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara takes over as secretary of Irish Jockeys Association on interim basis

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.