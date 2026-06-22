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Reportstoday
14:15 Musselburgh

'I'd have been annoyed with myself if I'd been beaten' - Only Dream Big claims second win in three days with last-gasp success

Only Dream Big and Jason Hart win at Musselburgh
Only Dream Big: strikes again under Jason HartCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:15 MusselburghFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Only Dream Big
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Mereside Princess
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Inferno
    fav15/8
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Only Dream Big took advantage of a rapid turnaround to strike under a penalty for a second win in the span of three days in the mile handicap. 

The Tim Easterby-trained filly was an easy winner on her last start at Redcar on Friday but was forced to work for the win this time around, with rider Jason Hart losing his whip with a furlong to go but still galvanising the three-year-old to victory in the dying strides of the race. 

The three-year-old emerged victorious by a nose from Mereside Princess to complete an across-the-card double for Easterby, who also scored at Catterick with Treasure Islands.

"It's not a good ride when you drop your stick, and I'd have been annoyed with myself if I'd been beaten, but luckily I had a willing partner," Hart told Racing TV. 

"Fair play to Tim for running her so quickly. She won at Redcar the other day and won very well, and she was going to be well in under a penalty. It was the right move [to come here] and hopefully she can keep progressing."

There was even more success for the Easterby family later on the card when Carolus Magnus, trained by Mick and David Easterby, survived a stewards' inquiry to win the 7f handicap under Billy Garritty. 

Supre success 

Supremissy claimed a shock 28-1 victory in the 5f handicap when denying hot favourite Wee Mary under Andrew Mullen. 

The filly completed a double for Mullen and trainer Iain Jardine after success in the 1m4½f handicap with Gemini Man.

Read more:

George Boughey hopeful Bow Echo's 'best days are still ahead' with star miler on course for Gstaad rematch at Goodwood 

Four fixtures cancelled on Wednesday after rare red weather warning for extreme heat 

Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara takes over as secretary of Irish Jockeys Association on interim basis 

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14:15 MusselburghPlay
Future Ticketing Handicap7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Only Dream Big
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Mereside Princess
    11/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Inferno
    fav15/8
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