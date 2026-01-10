Iberico Lord bounces back to his best with 22-1 'surprise' win in £100,000 Lanzarote Hurdle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Coral Lanzarote Hurdle has a habit of throwing up a shock winner and the £100,000 handicap duly produced a surprise once more when Iberico Lord stormed home to score at 22-1.

The JP McManus-owned hurdler was on something of a recovery mission after being well beaten on two recent outings at Cheltenham, with his pair of ninth-placed finishes a far cry from his exploits two seasons ago when winning the Greatwood and the Betfair Hurdle in the span of three months.

However, a first try over the 2m5f trip appeared to be the perfect tonic for the eight-year-old, who entered the home bend in midfield but emerged on to the final straight in front thanks to a clinical move around the outside by James Bowen.

While the field tussled for the places in behind, Iberico Lord kept up to his task diligently to provide Bowen with his second Lanzarote victory, eight years on from scoring as a claimer on William Henry.



"It doesn't feel that long ago, but I must be getting old now," Bowen joked. "I love riding in these colours when I can and it's great to get a winner for everyone involved.

"To be honest, I wanted to settle him out the back. He's been running and travelling well over two miles, and he was actually a little bit cold on me early, which was perfect. They went a good gallop and turning in I thought I had loads left, so I drove early, but he kept it up which was great.

"The trip definitely helped and the complexation of the race suited me. He's obviously dropped down and back off a nice weight in a race like that probably suited him well."

Although Kempton's card survived the cold weather which lay waste to so many meetings this week, it was not enough to tempt five-time Lanzarote-winning trainer Nicky Henderson to the track on a frigid afternoon.

Bowen served as an able deputy for the winning yard, just as he has for Nico de Boinville since Seven Barrows' number one jockey was sidelined after a fall on New Year's Day.

"I spoke to the boss before and we agreed on a plan and we said we'll see what happens, and he's won well," Bowen added. "I'm not the one who sits on him at home and it's the first time I've ridden him in a long time, but he certainly felt good today."

Iberico Lord pulls clear from Double Powerful to win the Lanzarote Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

More willing to brave the elements than Henderson was dual Lanzarote winner AP McCoy, now serving as key cog in the wheel of McManus's operation.

"It's a bit of a surprise," McCoy admitted. "Whether this trip has helped him, I'm not sure, but he’s won some nice races like the Greatwood and Betfair a few seasons ago and he's not done too bad, has he? He also ran in a Champion Hurdle and is a good little horse, you wouldn't mind a few more like him.

"I'm not sure on a plan, but I imagine we'll just keep going in races like this and see how we get on."

Dan Skelton was on the hunt for a third consecutive win in the race – and more riches in his bid for a first British jumps trainers' title – but he had to settle for third with A Pai De Nom.

The 16-5 shot aimed to become the first favourite to win the Lanzarote in ten years and was hot on the heels of Iberico Lord at the second last, but was beaten out of the runner-up spot by Double Powerful.

