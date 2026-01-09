- More
Ian Balding remembered at Newcastle as Mill Reef silks carried to success with Level Look
- 1st3Level Look5/1
- 2nd1Asia Forcefav8/13
- 3rd4New Bay Star5/2
Level Look carried the Mill Reef silks to a poignant win following the death of the legendary horse's trainer Ian Balding last week.
The gold and black silks of Paul Mellon were bequeathed to Balding and continue to appear on racecourses for the Kingsclere Racing Club. They have another smart prospect to look forward to after the three-year-old stayed on strongly to break his maiden at the third attempt under Jason Watson.
His 5-1 success in the 1m2f novice over 8-13 favourite Asia Force was eventful in more ways than one as a deer darted across the track in front of the four runners midway through the race. The acting clerk of the course Joe Gibson was interviewed by the stewards after the incident and said it was "unusual" for the deer to be in the location.
Watson told Sky Sports Racing: "It's a totally different track to Lingfield but he would have learned a lot going around a sharp track like that. This suited him well, he's hit the line strong and stayed well. He's destined to be a distance horse, all day long.
"I wanted to make sure we were going an honest, even gallop and it was a straightforward race.
"It's great to get a winner for Mrs B [Balding]. It's obviously been a tough start to the year after the passing of the guv'nor and it's been a tough week, but to be in these famous colours is always an honour."
Good form
Apprentice Kaiya Fraser continued his great start to 2026 with a third winner of the year aboard King Chaos in the 1m4½f handicap.
Published on inReports
Last updated
