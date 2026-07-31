'I won't use the track as an excuse' - Charlie Appleby has no target in mind for Talk Of New York after 2-5 favourite beaten

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Charlie Appleby said he has no set target for Talk Of New York after admitting the 2-5 favourite, the shortest-priced runner of the week, simply had too much ground to make up before finishing powerfully to claim second in the Thoroughbred Stakes.

The three-year-old was considered by many to be the banker of the meeting after finishing behind Bow Echo and Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes, form that was franked in the Sussex Stakes, but was beaten half a length by 17-2 chance Shayem.

His stablemate Catullus, stepping up to a mile for the first time, set the fractions under Billy Loughnane before being headed inside the final furlong by the winner.

"The pace was on there and we had a fair bit of ground to make up on them," said Appleby. "At the top of the hill I knew they'd have to go a bit to get past the lead horse and on this track with these conditions, they generally don't come back to you.

"The front two stole a good march on them and it was always going to be hard to quicken from that position, and William [Buick] said he was only getting rolling in the final furlong. I won't use the track as an excuse and the winner has done everything right.

"Talk Of New York has finished the race off well and it's possible he could benefit from a step up in trip. That said, he needs to learn to settle. He does want to be a bit aggressive in the first furlong, for all I don't think that was his undoing in this race."

Since 1988 Talk Of New York is the third horse to be beaten at 2-5 at Glorious Goodwood, while only two have been beaten at shorter odds: Sadeem in the 1989 Goodwood Cup and Field Of Gold, who was overturned at 1-3 in last year's Sussex Stakes.

Appleby was encouraged by the performance of Catullus, and said: "Stretching to a mile was always going to be his undoing. If you stopped the clock a furlong out, he was a comfortable winner. We always felt he was a stakes horse and he impressed when winning a handicap here in May. He'll nick some black type, for sure."

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