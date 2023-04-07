'I won't be volunteering to ride him over hurdles!' - Nicky Henderson cashes in on boosted Flat prize-money

The boosted prize-money on offer meant maximum fields for every race on the card but that didn't stop Nicky Henderson from plundering some Flat cash with new recruit King Eagle.

Owned by Lady Bamford, King Eagle failed to get off the mark in five starts for Michael Bell, but wind surgery, a gelding operation and the switch to Seven Barrows seemed to rejuvenate the four-year-old, who landed the 1m3½f handicap under Hector Crouch.

Returning from a 214-day break, King Eagle was kept to the inside throughout and needed every inch of the distance to reel in the George Baker-trained Atlantis Blue.

Crouch said: "He did it really nicely. Nicky was confident he'd put in a big performance. He's done well for a switch of stables, gelding operation and wind op."

A switch in codes is on the agenda for this son of Frankel and Crouch added: "I'm told he's going hurdling next – I won't be volunteering to ride him!"

Crouch doubled up in the next race when guiding Daphne May home in the 1m2f handicap for Gary Moore.

Gambled Gold

Gold Souk was as big as 33-1 on Thursday night but was sent off just 9-1 before finishing with a flourish to land the Class 6 1m3½f handicap under Josh Bryan.

It was a bittersweet victory for trainer Daniel Steele, who was fined £290 for failing to notify the Racing Calendar office that Gold Souk had undergone wind surgery until after he was declared.

Style shock

Harry With Style caused a surprise at odds of 28-1 when getting off the mark at the tenth attempt in the 5½f handicap, scoring by two and three-quarter lengths under Ben Curtis.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.