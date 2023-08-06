'I wish someone had told me!' - well-backed Havana Pursuit puts best foot forward as part of Easterby double

The well-backed Havana Pursuit justified his popular market support when breaking his maiden in a dramatic running of the 5f novice.

The contest was delayed by ten minutes after rank outsider The Spinmeister went underneath the front of the stalls before running loose on the track, with both horse and jockey Tom Eaves unscathed in the nasty incident.

Backed into 11-4 having been 11-1 on Monday morning, the Tim Easterby-trained Havana Pursuit was on his best behaviour in the contest to win by a length under David Allan.

Allan told Sky Sports Racing: "I couldn't believe how bad he was going down to the start if I'm honest. He's ran twice and he wouldn't even go to the start.

"He was in the stalls for a while and getting a little impatient. He nearly got out underneath the front and then the other one did. It didn't help a lot, but he did the job well and the ground was right up his street."

The three-year-old is a half-brother to Flying Pursuit, who was a four-time Ripon winner for Easterby, although his connections were unaware of his market plunge.

Easterby's son and assistant William added: "I wish someone had told me! He's a grand horse who has taken a bit of time to come right. He just needed a bit of practice."

Allan and Easterby doubled up when Bay Breeze narrowly landed a fourth course-and-distance win in the feature 6f handicap.

Charm offensive

Eastern Charm made it five wins from six starts this season when prevailing in the concluding mile handicap.

