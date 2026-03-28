'I wasn’t really expecting that' - little legend Big Gossey lands back-to-back Gladness Stakes on 50th start at the Curragh

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We were hoping to see the next big thing from Ballydoyle in the feature Group 3 1xBet.ie Supports Irish Racing Gladness Stakes. Instead we paid homage to an evergreen nine-year-old, six years his elder, who won for the 11th time on his 86th racecourse appearance. Big Gossey is some little legend.

Albert Einstein began the day as 7-2 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas but ended it as a very unlikely runner in the first Classic of the year after he trailed in a tame sixth behind Big Gossey, who took the headlines on his 50th trip to the Curragh.

Despite winning the race last year at 7-1, the grey gelding was sent off 25-1 this time and even trainer Charles O'Brien was surprised to see him repeat the feat by a length and a half from East Hampton.

"I wasn’t really expecting that," admitted O'Brien. "Coming here last year I thought he had a good chance. Today I thought there were a few in there that probably had a bit more class than him, but you can’t beat honesty. The longer I hang around this game, attitude is more important than an awful lot of things."

As regards the future for Big Gossey, the message was simple from O'Brien: if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

"If you look at his programme for the last seven or eight years, it’s going to be pretty much the same. He couldn’t be any easier to deal with at this stage, he’s an old pro," O'Brien said.

Sweet double for Slatterys

The father-and-son duo of Andy and Andrew Slattery celebrated a 107-1 double courtesy of the newcomer Opalite in the 6f fillies' maiden and Red Charlie in the 7f handicap.

The trainer has high hopes for Opalite and is thinking of sending her into stakes company next after her 8-1 success. She had been as big as 20-1 earlier in the day, so somebody knew something.

Slattery said: "We like her and hopefully now she keeps going. We might look at a stakes race, something like the Polonia Stakes, although we could maybe take our time with her if we got a winners’ race somewhere. I’d say she probably is a stakes filly.

"She’s still a bit immature. We liked her last year at the back end, but we left her off and didn’t run her as she was a bit backward, and Andrew said she’s still a little weak. We’ll let her tell us where to go."

Red Charlie was the easiest winner of the day, taking the finale by four and three-quarter lengths.

"He worked very well last Tuesday and I fancied him," Slattery said after the 11-1 victory.

Smart Shaihaan

Donnacha O'Brien won the Irish Derby as a jockey on Latrobe and could have a contender as a trainer in 2026 in Shaihaan , who was a stylish winner of the 1m2f maiden and is set to take in a Derby trial at Leopardstown next.

Shaihaan draws well clear under Gavin Ryan in the 1m2f maiden Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Al Shaqab-owned son of Night Of Thunder bumped into Pierre Bonnard and Hawk Mountain as a juvenile, but he has done well over the winter and turned the maiden into a procession up the home straight under Gavin Ryan, scoring by a comfortable three and a quarter lengths.

O'Brien said of the 13-8 winner: "He’s a beautiful, big horse. He had good form last year and has developed well this year. It’s nice to get a win into him. Going up in trip suits him. He’s by Night Of Thunder, so I don’t know how far they stay in general, but he’s out of a Sea The Stars mare, so there's plenty of stamina on that side.

"We’ll maybe look at the Derby Trial at Leopardstown and then maybe the Irish Derby if that went well. That would be plan A anyway. You can see the size of him, he was never going to be an Epsom horse. If he was in that class, you could see him pitch up here but we’ll see."

Read these next:

'I think he's a sprinter, he finds it very hard to go slow' - Aidan O'Brien's reaction to Albert Einstein's Curragh flop

2,000 Guineas dream is over for Albert Einstein - so where does the Classic value lie now?

'This is just the tip of the iceberg' - Jack Channon anticipating a big season after Urban Lion seals landmark double in Lincoln

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