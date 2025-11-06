'I wasn't particularly confident' - Secret Testimony defies connections' lack of faith with 50-1 shock

Secret Testimony caused a 50-1 shock in a thrilling 7f nursery – even if his winning rider Zak Wheatley had little faith he could do it beforehand.

The Declan Carroll-trained juvenile had been beaten a combined 54 and three-quarter lengths in his first four starts, but he turned his form around to break his maiden when rallying to deny Lion Of Mali on the line by a nose.

The outsider's success left Gimcrack-winning jockey Wheatley thrilled and surprised in equal measure.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "I wasn't particularly confident, but you've got to go out with a positive mindset and give it the best you can, as you should do every time.

"He's come on at home as well, but is still very much a juvenile – he's just learning his job. He rolled along nicely and happily and got back in front at the line. I'm delighted. He can be a bit quirky, especially at home, but he's put his best foot forward."

Laurels for Hardie

Without Compromise enhanced his strong track record with an impressive victory in the 1m2f handicap.

The Antony Brittain-trained four-year-old stormed to a three-and-a-half-length victory under Cam Hardie, and has now finished in the frame in four of his seven course visits.

Fashion puts on show

Fashion People made a perfect start to her career for John and Thady Gosden with an impressive win in the 7f fillies' maiden.

Patient times it right

The Ed Bethell-trained Be Patient got up in the nick of time to get off the mark in the mile novice under Callum Rodriguez.

