'I wasn't expecting that at all' - Soul Icon shocks trainer Keiran Burke with return to winning ways

An unexpected success has made Keiran Burke rethink his plans for Soul Icon , who claimed victory in the feature 2m3f handicap hurdle.

The stable favourite kept on under Harry Kimber to record his eighth, with his Dorset-based trainer now left to reconsider his options after the victory.

"I wasn't expecting that at all to be honest," Burke said. "The plan was he was going to run today and then we'll reassess and go chasing. He's been schooling really well over fences at home, but that plan is now all up in the air.

"He's definitely going to come on for the run, which is why the win surprised us. The ground is so vital to him, he wouldn't go on too soft at all, so we just need it to stay dry for a while now."

It was a first win for Soul Icon since he obliged at Cheltenham nearly a year ago, which was his fifth victory in a row.

"I love him to bits," Burke added. "He owes us nothing, he wasn't very expensive and he doesn't have a good pedigree but he's an absolute dude."

Guy gets it done

Nigel Twiston-Davies registered his fourth winner from his last six runners when Guy struck on his autumn reappearance in the 2m2f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old justified his odds-on price to win by 11 lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies, whose father also won the card's conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle with the James Turner-ridden Imperial B G.

Sam Twiston-Davies also completed a double, landing the 2m3f novice hurdle on Cape Vidal.

