'I was worried about the ground but he got through it well' - Samui lands the day two feature for Gordon Elliott

Any worries Gordon Elliott had about the Listowel ground after heavy showers turned conditions to yielding proved unfounded after favourite Samui prevailed in the feature Listed Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle.

The Siyouni gelding benefitted from a wonderfully judged ride from Danny Gilligan, who left his effort as late as possible. The favourite got there at the final flight but even that almost proved too soon as the rallying runner-up Dark Note almost got back up, however Samui held on to bounce back from a poor effort at Ballinrobe last month.

Elliott's concerns about the ground means the winner is unlikely to be seen in the depths of winter, but a crack at the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November could be contemplated.

The trainer said: "I was worried about the ground but he got through it well. I have no real plans for him but I don't really see him as a winter horse. We could run him at Cheltenham in November and then have a go on the Flat with him next year."

Day to remember

The rest of the day's racing belonged mostly to Gavin Cromwell, with two legs of his across-the-card four-timer coming at Listowel.

The trainer arrived at the track by helicopter with owner Damien Dillon and his entourage, and they were flying fairly high by the end of the day after both of the owner's charges scored.

The consistent Aeros Luck gained his due reward after a string of seconds as he landed the 2m auction maiden hurdle in the hands of Keith Donoghue, who was riding his second winner of the meeting.

Areos Luck marks the first of a double for owner Damien Dillon at Listowel on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann

"He deserved that as he had been banging on the door," said Cromwell. "He settled lovely on the flat track today and goes on any ground. It probably wasn't a great race but was a lovely pot to win and great for the lads."

Cromwell also provided the 66-1 runner-up Pampar Lady , with the 1-2 finish made all the sweeter as one of Cromwell's owners did the forecast.

The double was completed by The King Of Prs , who proved far too good for his opponents in the 2m handicap hurdle. Ridden by Paddy O'Brien, the five-year-old took it up some way from the finish and galloped his rivals into submission.

"He'll tip away for the winter and he'll jump a fence too," said Cromwell.

The debate over how to say the winner's name ended here too, with the trainer explaining the correct pronunciation was The King Of P R S.

"It started as a joke, but P R S stands for Private Rental Sector," said Cromwell. Dillon, an auctioneer, might just have named his runner after himself.

Cromwell went on to complete another double at Fairyhouse, with handicapper Ampeson scoring before Listed success with Megarry in the Blenheim Stakes.

Patrick Mullins after riding his 800th winner on Luckinthecity Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins milestone

Patrick Mullins almost lost the bumper at the start when Luckinthecity shied away from the tape and was left in last, but the jockey soon recovered and galvanised a late winning effort from the Roger Brookhouse-owned gelding to mark the champion amateur's 800th winner.

Mullins said: "I should have had a few more I suppose! It's been an incredible summer and the aim is to get to 1,000. It'll take a few more years."

Read these next:

'He wasn't out of it' - no end of drama as Visionarian takes advantage of Saint Sam's capsize

Spanish international has cause to celebrate ahead of crunch Champions League clash on Wednesday night

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.