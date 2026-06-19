'I was wondering if he could go and have a cheeseburger and then weigh back in' - relief for Wesley Ward after drama at the scales

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The drama after Juan Hernandez weighed in light following Bacio's brilliant victory in Friday's final race at Royal Ascot was resolved when the jockey's missing overgirth was recovered.

The American-bred three-year-old dominated the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes with a scintillating display, making all to win by three and three-quarter lengths under the Mexican rider.

However, scenes of confusion followed when the 34-year-old was found to have weighed in 1lb light, triggering an objection at the scales, but Hernandez was still able to celebrate his first Royal Ascot winner after the missing overgirth was located.

"I lost my overgirth in the winner's circle, but I didn't know, so I weighed in one pound light," said the California-based Hernandez. "Then the guys grabbed my overgirth, I weighed in again, and everything was fine.

"My horse was the best, so we didn't need to cheat or ride light. He won the race out of the gate because he broke so sharp. I'm really happy. It was one of my dreams to come here."

Bacio: returns to the winner's enclosure Credit: Edward Whitaker

For trainer Wesley Ward, he was ready to offer up other means to get the weight back up.

He said: "I was wondering if he could go and have a cheeseburger and then weigh back in, but luckily all we needed was the overgirth that he carried, so we're all good.

"We were taking some pictures in here [winner's enclosure] and when the horse jumped, the overgirth fell off, so when he weighed back in the overgirth didn't go through the scales. They found the overgirth here in the winner's enclosure, they put it back on and we're all good."

Shaun Parker, the BHA's head of stewarding, explained the confusion and confirmed the horse had carried the correct weight in the race.

He said: "What happened was the rider has come to the front scale and he's been underweight. The [clerk of the] scales has then walked with him back to the scales to physically make sure there's nothing wrong with the scales and they've double checked that he is still underweight.

"They've taken him [the trainer], the gear and the rider permanently in with us. We've had a chat to them and investigated what has gone on. The gear has never left anybody's sight and we've ascertained then that the overgirth is missing from the saddle."

"Clearly when you watch the video footage he has got the overgirth on when he's ridden and when he's come back to the winner's enclosure. When he's unsaddled the overgirth is there, which is indicative that he's carried the correct weight in the race."

"That being the missing bit of equipment, which was in the winner's enclosure, has been taken, added to the weights and the rider has come in at an acceptable weight that is not going to trigger [a disqualification]."

"The equipment has always been with us. We've monitored it the whole time and the key point to it is: has the horse carried the correct weight in the race? Having viewed that and the reason for it, and having weighed with all the equipment, we are satisfied that he has."

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