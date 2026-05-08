'I was the winner from a long way out' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien

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Dylan Browne McMonagle timed his move to perfection as A Piece Of Heaven struck late to land the Ladbrokes Chester Cup for Joseph O'Brien.

The 50-1 shot Duraji, trained by Richard Hughes, led for almost every yard under a tactical ride by Finley Marsh, but the chasing pack closed him down in the final stages as A Piece Of Heaven finished narrowly ahead of Amo Racing's Maxi King, who was ridden by Toby Moore, son of Ryan, who was fourth on Galileo Dame.

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It was a fifth winner for Browne McMonagle since returning from an injury sustained in Hong Kong, and he said: "He was very good on the day, and I had the plum draw [stall one] which was a big help. I got into the perfect position.

"I didn't think they'd go as quick as they did, but I thought I'd follow along and get him comfortable, and I was the winner from a long way out."

It was a fourth career victory for the eight-year-old, but the first since he joined O'Brien in 2024. In his time with the yard, he has finished second on three occasions and was a close third in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot two years ago.

Speaking to ITV Racing, Browne McMonagle added: "It was a great training performance by Joseph, and he had him spot on as usual.

"I felt this lad would stay well. When he [Duraji] kicked, I knew he wouldn't get any further forward, and I still had a little bit left, so I was hoping he'd quicken up."

Dylan Browne McMonagle with the Chester Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Marsh was unlucky to have finished third after a brilliant front-running ride, and he said: "This horse has been in such good form at home, and Dan [assistant trainer] has been riding him at home and thought he had a big chance.

"I spoke to the boss on the way to Goodwood, and I asked if I could ride him. I could've gone to Ascot, but I thought – if we got a good draw – we'd have a huge chance. I was disappointed when I was 16th of 17, but the boss said to jump out as fast as you can and get him into a rhythm. I did that, he quickened around the bend, and I thought I had it done, but he didn't quite get home."

Marsh added: "You always go back and forth and see what you can do differently, and you can step them up as much as you can, but this horse was loving it out there, and he was taking me along the whole way."

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