'I was surprised she was the outsider' - Classic-winning jockey continues strong start to training career

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Newmarket trainer Micky Fenton expressed his delight as Caitlin G continued her progression with a first career victory in the 7f classified stakes.

The three-year-old daughter of Bangkok, who joined the yard from Ilka Gansera-Leveque earlier this summer, was a well-beaten fifth on her stable debut at Wolverhampton, but showed promising signs when a close fourth at 100-1 at Lingfield next time out.

Ridden by Grace McEntee, who has been in the saddle on each of her three starts for Fenton, she continued in the right direction by defeating Girls Allowed by a short head to get off the mark at the ninth attempt in her career.

Fenton said: "She's doing well and Grace did a good job. We've learned a lot about her in her past few runs and she's a nice filly to have in the yard.

"She's been knocking on the door and we were hoping for the best, but I was surprised she was the outsider. We were hopeful coming into this, as it was the same sort of competition she faced at Lingfield, but she was good."

The Classic-winning jockey returned to Newmarket last year, having trained with his family in Mallow, County Cork, and has four winners from 30 runners in 2026, with only ten horses in the yard.

He added: "We're lucky now and everything is going well. We can't complain as the horses are in good form and things seem to be going right. We got the photo-finish today, so we're happy."

Rapid Ryan

Apprentice Ryan Kavanagh continued his red-hot form with success on board Nuptown Girl in the 1m2f handicap, taking his record to 6-24 (25 per cent) in the past two weeks.

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