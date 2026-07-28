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'I was shaking when he bought him' - Al Aali lands valuable prize to justify hefty price tag for Victorious Forever

Al Aali (red with blue cap, third from left) won the Chesterfield Cup handicap for trainer George Scott
Al Aali (red with blue cap): wins the 1m2f Chesterfield CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Al Aali built on his breakthrough success for Victorious Forever with a cosy victory in the Coral Chesterfield Cup, taking another step towards justifying his lofty price tag.

Trained by George Scott, the son of City Light was bought for €500,000 at October's Arqana Arc Sale but showed little in his first four starts for his new stable. First-time blinkers sparked improvement when he got off the mark at Newmarket 11 days ago, and they worked again under William Buick.

The four-year-old travelled strongly in the field of 17 before showing a smart turn of foot inside the final furlong to reel in Noble Horizon and score by three-quarters of a length.

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