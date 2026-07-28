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'I was shaking when he bought him' - Al Aali lands valuable prize to justify hefty price tag for Victorious Forever
Al Aali built on his breakthrough success for Victorious Forever with a cosy victory in the Coral Chesterfield Cup, taking another step towards justifying his lofty price tag.
Trained by George Scott, the son of City Light was bought for €500,000 at October's Arqana Arc Sale but showed little in his first four starts for his new stable. First-time blinkers sparked improvement when he got off the mark at Newmarket 11 days ago, and they worked again under William Buick.
The four-year-old travelled strongly in the field of 17 before showing a smart turn of foot inside the final furlong to reel in Noble Horizon and score by three-quarters of a length.
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