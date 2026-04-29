'I was relieved, we’ve struggled with him for a while' - Phil Kirby thrilled as Spirit Catcher ends 32-month losing run

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Spirit Catcher ended a wait of more than two and a half years for a win when landing the 1m1f handicap.

His last success came in August 2023, a season in which he was competitive in valuable handicaps, including when third in the Clipper at York's Ebor meeting. However, he had run only 14 times since that win, 11 of those for trainer Phil Kirby, with his time interrupted by absences of 307 and 330 days.

On his return this season he finished 11th and 13th on his first two starts, but bounced back here under Clifford Lee, scoring by a length and three-quarters.

“I was relieved because we’ve struggled with him for a while,” said Kirby. “It’s good to get him back in the winner’s enclosure. Down in grade, he’s managed to do some running and it’s a step in the right direction.

“He was one of the ones I took to France, but he skinned the back of his heel so couldn’t run, and when we came back he wasn’t quite right so we ran out of time with him.

"Last time out he had a poor draw and we probably rode him the wrong way, but he was better this time.”

Feature success

Recording her fifth career win, the Jim Goldie-trained Woohoo improved from finishing last on her seasonal return to land the feature 5f handicap under claimer Lauren Young.

The 8-1 chance was ridden patiently before finding a gap and hitting the front inside the final half-furlong, going on to beat Sugar Hill Babe by half a length.

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