'I was hoping he'd do it a bit easier' - King still has high expectations for Spartan Army

Alan King admitted to feeling a little underwhelmed after Spartan Army secured a second win of the season, but the trainer is hoping he remains one for the future.

The four-year-old edged out Jilaijone by a neck in the opening 2m½f juvenile hurdle, but King was expecting a more commanding victory.

He said: “It’s great to get his head back in front but I was hoping he’d do it a bit easier than that.

“I haven’t seen what he’s done at home on the racecourse but I’d imagine that’s his last run over hurdles this season. We might have a bit of fun on the Flat with him and I hope there’s more to come.”

The son of Highland Reel moved to Barbury Castle from Joseph O’Brien and King had Cheltenham Festival aspirations for him when he joined the yard in October.

He said: “When I first got him I was hoping he’d be a Triumph horse but we’re miles off that. He’s won a couple and been second as well, but I’ve been a little disappointed.

“He’s a good-actioned horse, one I think a lot of and I’m hoping he’ll keep moving forward, so one day we might get there.”

Lambourn double

Gavin Sheehan ensured two Lambourn trainers were smiling after the jockey landed a double.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider steered Donnie Azoff to victory in the 2m½f maiden hurdle for Jamie Snowden, before partnering the Oliver Signy-trained Decorated to success in the 2m3f handicap hurdle. It was part of an across-the-card double for Signy, who also struck with Willsburg in the 2m bumper at Warwick.

