Exeter: 'I was honestly speechless' - owner-rider records special success

Amber Jackson-Fennell was left speechless after landing her fourth career success under rules aboard the homebred Amatchmadeinheaven .

The 24-year-old amateur, champion point-to-point novice for the 2022-23 season, scored by a length on the five-year-old, who scored on his hurdles debut for Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies.

Amatchmadeinheaven is out of Heaven Scent, who Jackson-Fennell partnered on all 16 of her point-to-point starts.

"I was honestly speechless. I'm very pleased with him," she said. "We came back to Exeter to keep it simple.

"He's a very special horse. He's a homebred, but also his dam was my first pointer and we don't have her any longer, so he's all we have left of her, which makes it even more special. Amatchmadeinheaven is her only foal, which is why we kind of kept the name – Mum chose it. I'm very lucky to have him."

The Welsh-born rider is based at the Twiston-Davies yard and her two other horses are based there.

She added: "I can't see a better job as an amateur. I love it. There are always horses in amateur races and they want to support you. It's a big family, we all get along and have fun.

"When you're riding every other week because there are so few amateur races, you just can't get into the swing of it. But it makes a big difference having my own horses and gives you something to look forward to."

