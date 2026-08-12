'I was delighted when I saw I was on her' - Declan McDonogh cashes in as Dylan Browne McMonagle calls it wrong on Joseph O'Brien winner

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Dylan Browne McMonagle made a rare misstep in the feature race at Gowran as his preference for experience over potential backfired when Joseph O'Brien's second string Star Performer comfortably landed the Listed Darley Irish EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes .

When Browne McMonagle, who had earlier ridden Citrus Spring to victory in the 7f maiden, chose to partner O'Brien's Lemsairbat for her 21st start it left Declan McDonogh clear to keep the ride on the once-raced Star Performer. He had partnered her to victory in her Curragh maiden last month and the pair easily made it two out of two when scoring by four and a half lengths.

It was a performance that can be marked up even further as Star Performer came from the rear on a card that was dominated by front-running winners.

“I was delighted when I saw I was on her at declarations,” McDonogh told Racing TV. “She was very professional today. I’d say there’s some improvement in her. I think fast ground is key to her.”

Double for Lee

Billy Lee continued to ratchet up the pressure on his pursuers in the jockeys' championship by firing home a double to go two wins clear.

They were welcome winners for the 40-year-old after his closest pursuer Colin Keane bagged two at the Curragh on Sunday.

Despite failing to fire at the Curragh that same afternoon, Lohoobb proved three days of rest was all she needed when she shed her maiden tag in the 7f handicap for trainer Michael Grassick.

Lee said: “Michael has his horses in great form and the results are coming.”

The rider completed the double when Rock Of Claremont kept on best of all in the 1m1½f median auction maiden .

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