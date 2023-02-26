'I was cursing at the back of it' - Brewin'upastorm survives final-flight scare to win second National Spirit Hurdle

Brewin'upastorm looked to have thrown his chances of regaining his National Spirit Hurdle crown away when making a heavy blunder at the final hurdle, but the 2021 winner of the Fontwell Grade 2 rallied under Aidan Coleman to fend off Sceau Royal and regain his title.

The 7-2 Olly Murphy-trained winner was making his first start after wind surgery, having finished fifth in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and became the first multiple winner of the race since Lough Derg secured back-to-back wins in 2009.

Brewin’upastorm was narrowly denied in this event 12 months ago by Botox Has for Gary Moore, whose Goshen made the running this time around. Goshen had beaten Brewin’upastorm emphatically last time they met in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November, but threw away his chance of confirming that form by jumping markedly right-handed throughout.

Coleman moved to make his challenge to the left of Goshen approaching the second-last hurdle but found himself short of room with Harry Cobden closing the gap aboard last Saturday’s Kingwell Hurdle runner-up Knappers Hill. Brewin’upastorm was forced to take the hurdle to the right of Goshen, who made a rare straight jump at the obstacle, allowing Coleman to power clear approaching the last.

However, a stumble on landing by Brewin'upastorm allowed Daryl Jacob to close on Sceau Royal, last seen over fences in Grade 1 company at the Dublin Racing Festival. Brewin'upastorm stayed on stoutly though, to score by a length and a half from Sceau Royal with 7-4 favourite Knappers Hill back in third. The long-time leader Goshen was a distant last, 29 lengths behind the fourth-placed Proschema.

“We were always keeping an eye on Goshen,” Coleman said to Sky Sports Racing. “He wasn’t going that quick in front, you could see Jamie [Moore] was having a lot of trouble with him but you never underestimate that horse as he’s got an awful lot of ability.

“I thought as soon as I get the gap down to the second-last I’m going to get up Jamie’s inside. When I tried to do it I galloped into the back of him so I had to come around him and commit. I committed him too soon to avoid Goshen and then we missed the last.

“It was a significant mistake. I was cursing at the back of it because he got mugged in this race last year and I thought it might happen again but it didn’t.

“He’s a very good horse and he’s won a lot of good races over the years. He arguably should have won three of these, he’s won two now but that’s the way it is.”

